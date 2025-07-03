Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’978 -0.1%  SPI 16’617 -0.1%  Dow 44’829 0.8%  DAX 23’934 0.6%  Euro 0.9351 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’343 0.5%  Gold 3’327 -0.9%  Bitcoin 87’371 1.3%  Dollar 0.7955 0.4%  Öl 68.9 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Amrize143013422Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Tech-Aktien jenseits der Magnificent Seven: Auf diese Unternehmen setzt der Needham-Fonds
Vom Nischenplayer zum Marktstar: Cyngn nach NVIDIA-Nennung stark gefragt
Rohstoffe im Juni 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
ams OSRAM verlängert revolvierende Kreditlinie bis September 2027
Dollar legt zu Franken und Euro zu - das steckt dahinter
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.07.2025 00:45:18

Shift4 Completes $7.50 Per Share Acquisition Of Global Blue

Shift4 Payment a
81.75 CHF 5.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) has completed its acquisition of Global Blue Group Holding AG through a successful $7.50 per share cash tender offer conducted via its subsidiary GT Holding 1 GmbH.

The offer, which expired on July 2, 2025, resulted in approximately 97.37% of Global Blue's outstanding shares being tendered. Shift4 will proceed with a squeeze-out merger to acquire the remaining shares and plans to delist Global Blue from the NYSE.

Shift4 CEO Taylor Lauber called the deal the company's largest acquisition to date, positioning it as a leading unified commerce provider. The integration of Global Blue—known for tax-free shopping, dynamic currency conversion (DCC), and payment tech across Europe, Asia, and South America—will enhance Shift4's global platform with additional end-to-end merchant services.

The combined company will offer an all-in-one payment terminal providing VAT refund, DCC, and payment processing. Global Blue's two-sided network, including a proprietary app and merchant connections, strengthens Shift4's offerings in loyalty and digital marketing innovation.

As part of the deal, Ant International and Tencent become strategic partners, enabling Shift4 to distribute Alipay+ and WeChat Pay globally, expanding its access to 1.7 billion digital wallet users. Shift4 has also appointed new directors to Global Blue's board, replacing the previous leadership per shareholder approval.

Thursday, FOUR closed at $101.80, up 3.31%, and is currently trading at $101.20 in after-hours, down 0.59% on the NYSE.

Analysen zu Shift4 Payments Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neues Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Quanta Services & JPMorgan Chase incl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Broadcom Inc
NEU✅ Quanta Services
NEU✅ JPMorgan Chase & Co

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Wolters Kluwer
❌ Thales
❌ Waste Connections

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neues Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Quanta Services & JPMorgan Chase incl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

03.07.25 Logo WHS US-Arbeitsmarktdaten (NFP) im Fokus. Nasdaq, Bitcoin, DAX & Aktien (Nvidia, Apple, Tesla, Coinbase,...) im Check
03.07.25 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (57%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Hermes International
03.07.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Künstliche Intelligenz – Spitzentechnologie mit Potenzial/UniCredit – Stockende Einkaufstour
03.07.25 Marktüberblick: Autowerte gefragt
03.07.25 SMI tritt weiter auf der Stelle
03.07.25 Europas Luxusgütermarkt zwischen Abkühlung und strukturellem Wachstum
02.07.25 3 neues Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Quanta Services & JPMorgan Chase incl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch
01.07.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Roche, Sandoz
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’419.12 19.91 BJ8SYU
Short 12’670.96 13.97 BANSGU
Short 13’158.79 8.92 BDKS2U
SMI-Kurs: 11’978.36 03.07.2025 17:30:08
Long 11’460.83 19.91 BH2SIU
Long 11’157.94 13.27 B45S7U
Long 10’721.85 8.98 BCHSCU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Investorenalarm: Wie performen die Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT & RENK weiter?
Novo Nordisk-Aktie unter Beschuss? Bericht deckt Managementfehler bei Wegovy-Marktstart auf
Rheinmetall-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Rheinmetall-Tochter verbucht grössten Auftrag ihrer Geschichte
Starke Auftragslage und Margenwachstum: DroneShield-Aktie auf dem Weg zu einem Rekordjahr?
Rüstungsaktien im Fokus: Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT & RENK trotz schwachem Juli-Start mit Potenzial?
JPMorgan setzt auf die Schweiz: Potenzial für Anleger identifiziert
Zölle und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Fokus: US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Commerzbank-Aktie: UniCredit bleibt bei Übernahme hartnäckig - Bundesregierung blockt
Bayer Aktie News: Bayer gibt am Donnerstagnachmittag nach
Airbus-Aktie höher: Neue Grossaufträge

Top-Rankings

2. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
2. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Juni 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Juni 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die E ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}