Shielding Downtown: New Jersey Town Pumps Over $270,000 Into Protecting Its Residents and Keeping Area Businesses Open

BURLINGTON, N.J., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A New Jersey town is taking the public's safety into its own hands this weekend through an effort by their downtown organization to protect citizens and boost business. Main Street Burlington (MSBNJ), a revitalization non-profit supporting Burlington, New Jersey for the last decade, is giving away 1000 swag bags containing face shields, masks, sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer.

The event, which will take place at the Burlington Quaker Meeting House from noon to 4 pm, is just part of an ongoing effort by MSB to support their community.

The effort is part of a larger-scale project by the organization to continue revitalization efforts started in 2019. As one of 20 communities identified by the state through their Neighborhood Preservation Program, Main Street Burlington President Richard Spaulding said the organization secured over $270,000 to pump back into the neighborhood in response to COVID-19.

"We paid out $220,000 in direct grants to businesses for rent, utility relief and (sanitizing) equipment reimbursement," he said.

Burlington Mayor Barry Conaway knows that there is a long road ahead in regards to COVID-19, and considers this effort essential. "Even with the vaccine, you need to wear a mask, you need to keep your distance and you need to wash your hands. These swag bags for our residents are timely and important," he said.

As part of that effort, MSBNJ purchased freestanding hand sanitizer dispensers for every business in the downtown area. They chose a company with local ties, Legacy Medical Sales, to provide the necessary equipment for this effort. "One of the owners of Legacy, Peter Collipp, is a local so we kept it local. He was right there to deal with personally."

Legacy Medical Sales spent 2020 focused on getting personal protective equipment (PPE) into the hands of those who need it. Collipp has a soft spot for Burlington and was thrilled his company could facilitate this essential effort.

"COVID isn't going away tomorrow. Supporting our friends and neighbors by getting them much-needed, high demand supplies is the best part of what we do. We're here for our community until the risk has passed."

Legacy Medical Sales is a premier third party medical device and PPE supply company with roots firmly in New Jersey. Visit their site for more information. Learn more at about Main Street Burlington on their website.

