Sherwood Valley Casino in California Offers Development Opportunities and Employment for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan!

WILLITS, Calif., Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherwood Valley Casino today announced that they have contacted the Royal Household of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan to discuss the potential of working together in business and philanthropic projects in the near future due to the recent announcement by the couple of their intent to update their roles and became "financially independent." The off-beat Northern Californian casino is located next to Hwy 101 in the town of Willits, California in the United States. The local's casino is known for being fun and friendly in a neighborly way.



"Today we took the unusual step to contact the royal couple to offer the opportunity to work with the casino and assist them with their decision and the transition in their public and professional lives. We believe Willits California and Mendocino County is the perfect setting for the young couple to privately raise their family while actively exploring interesting business development opportunities and new charitable efforts," said Michael J. Broderick, General Manager of the casino. "Sherwood Valley Casino would be thrilled to partner with Meghan and Harry and see how we could help each other, including a position with our management team. We would welcome them to the Sherwood Valley Casino family."



Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on Wednesday announced their own Brexit from the royal family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stunned the world with the announcement that they intend to "step back" from Buckingham Palace, divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America and to earn their own money.



"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," they said in a statement.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."



They're also planning to establish a part-time home somewhere in North America.. The casino hopes that home is locally.

For more information about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit online at http://www.Sussexroyal.com.



Sussexroyal.com was created as a source of factual information regarding the workstreams of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Through this website you will find key information about their commitment to: Community, The Monarchy, and The Commonwealth, as well as answers to many questions.

