Sherwin Williams's newly released "Smart Rhymes" is an enjoyable and insightful book filled with rhyming verses that teach resounding virtues to children

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Smart Rhymes": a vivid opus containing evoking rhymes that impart positive values for children to keep at heart. "Smart Rhymes" is the creation of published author Sherwin Williams, a dedicated writer and believer of the Lord.

Williams shares, "This is the book we have been waiting for. A must-have! Cleverly written in rhyming format for easy remembrance in times of danger, these life-saving rhymes put moral values, spiritual awareness, abuse prevention, stranger-danger wisdom and knowledge gently into the mind of your kids. These messages stay with them throughout their childhood and through their teenage and young adult years. It is one of the most powerful books ever written for children. The author has strategically included a journal where kids can express all their emotions. Children are precious! Give your loved ones this book today, that they may have a brighter tomorrow!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherwin Williams's new book will take the readers on a wonderful journey through the beauty of literature that beholds uplifting morals and an avenue to express themselves profoundly.

Children will surely be enthralled with the book's playful literary masterpiece and colorful imagery along with its powerful lessons on how to be good individuals with fortitude and compassion.

View the synopsis of "Smart Rhymes" on YouTube.

