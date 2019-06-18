Sherwin-Williams Unveils New Asia Campus Headquarters in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today inaugurated its brand-new campus headquarters for Asia. Located in Shanghai, China, this state-of-the-art establishment is a major bridgehead of the Fortune 500 coatings and paints company to drive its growth in the region. It is also a testament to Sherwin-Williams' successful integration with Valspar after acquiring the latter in 2017.

"For the past two years, we have been making strides to integrate the best of our people, technologies, product offerings and practices in order to create more value for our customers. The establishment of our new Asia headquarters is a significant move that enables us to soar to new heights in Asia," said Mr. Jason Wu, President of The Sherwin-Williams Company Asia.

With a space of more than 5,800 square meters, Sherwin-Williams' new campus headquarters is located in the Shibei One Center within the Shanghai municipality. Utilizing Sherwin-Williams environment-friendly coatings, the campus headquarters will house all its business units including Automotive, Consumer, Coil, General Industrial, Industrial Wood, Packaging and Protective & Marine under one roof. A highlight of its full array of facilities is a spacious showroom on the ground floor of the campus that exhibits all its cutting-edge solutions and product offerings, emphasizing how the company delivers on its commitment to the customer.

Wu said: "We have witnessed an across-the-board growth in demand towards quality coatings and paints products for various applications in Asia. Housing our entire headquarters team in one place will provide us with enormous benefits of synergy and cross-marketing, and more importantly, delivering more value-added services to our customers".

Sherwin-Williams entered Asia in 1930. Currently it has operations in China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam with over 10 production plants, 8 technology centers, 4 application labs and a workforce of more than 3,500 people in the region.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global player in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers.

In Asia, the company supplies coatings solutions with famous brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, Huarun Paint, Aquaguard®, Valde®, AWXP®, Ultra7000®, Fluropon®, WeatherXLTM and many more for the construction, consumer, industrial, packaging and transportation markets, etc.

