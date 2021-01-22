SMI 10’932 0.2%  SPI 13’565 0.1%  Dow 31’042 -0.4%  DAX 13’860 -0.3%  Euro 1.0781 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’599 -0.5%  Gold 1’855 -0.8%  Bitcoin 28’854 5.9%  Dollar 0.8854 0.0%  Öl 55.4 -1.3% 

Börse & Trading für Anfänger - In diesem kostenlosen Kurs lernen Sie alles, was Sie für den Einstieg ins Trading wissen müssen. Trading birgt Risiken. -w-
22.01.2021 17:39:00

Sheremetyevo Was Europe's Fifth Busiest Airport for Passenger Traffic in 2020

MOSCOW, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport was Europe's fifth-busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic in 2020, following Istanbul's new airport, Roissy - Charles de Gaulle in Paris, London Heathrow and Amsterdam's Schiphol, according to Bloomberg.

(PRNewsfoto/Sheremetyevo International Airp)

Heathrow had been first among European airports, but suffered a 73% decrease in passenger traffic due to lockdowns and border closures stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, which affected all airports.

Most Western European airports experienced a decline in passenger traffic of 70% or more in 2020, but Sheremetyevo and Istanbul's reductions were smaller, resulting in their rise in the ranking.

Sheremetyevo served 19,784,000 passengers in 2020, compared to 49.9 million in 2019, and performed 186,383 take-off and landing operations. The new Istanbul airport, which opened in April 2019, served 23.4 million passengers.

Aviation industry analysts do not expect passenger traffic to rise significantly this year as long as the travel restrictions continue.

Rounding out Bloomberg's list of Europe's ten busiest airports in 2020 were Frankfurt, Madrid, Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen (SAW), Barcelona and Munich.  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sheremetyevo-was-europes-fifth-busiest-airport-for-passenger-traffic-in-2020-301213298.html

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 65.46
1.43 %
ABB 26.71
0.68 %
Lonza Grp 599.20
0.67 %
Nestle 101.02
0.66 %
Roche Hldg G 318.45
0.54 %
UBS Group 13.15
-0.68 %
Sika 247.60
-0.88 %
Zurich Insur Gr 369.20
-1.15 %
LafargeHolcim 50.18
-1.41 %
Swiss Re 81.34
-1.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:12
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:03
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
11:00
LATAM Economic Prospects
08:50
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
06:49
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Direkt am Widerstand / EUR/USD – Pullback?
21.01.21
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
21.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin bricht trotz Blackrock-Interesse um zehn Prozent ein
BB Biotech-Aktie zieht an: BB Biotech 2020 mit etwas höherem Gewinn
Zur Rose-Aktie mit neuem Allzeithoch: Zur Rose wächst 2020 oberhalb der eigenen Zielsetzung
JPMorgan mit spektakulärem Langfrist-Kursziel für Bitcoin
US-Börsen schliessen höher -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX schaltet Gang zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Addex-Aktie schiesst hoch: Addex-Partner Janssen hat US-OK für Start von Epilepsie-Phase-IIa-Studie
Newron-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Newron schliesst Rekrutierung für Studie mit Evenamide ab
Ex-Bär-CEO Collardi will Finma-Rüge akzeptieren - Pictet drückt Vertrauen aus
EU-Kommission unterstützt Einführung eines digitalen Euro
Analysten: Diese Aktien könnten in diesem Jahr eine Kaufgelegenheit darstellen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schwächer -- SMI dreht ins Plus -- DAX verkleinert Verluste -- Asiatische Indizes gehen tiefer ins Wochenende
US-Indizes schwächer erwartet. Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Freitag mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz, beim DAX kommt es zu Verlusten. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit