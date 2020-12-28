SMI 10’600 1.8%  SPI 13’212 1.7%  Dow 30’433 0.8%  DAX 13’790 1.5%  Euro 1.0860 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’575 0.9%  Gold 1’875 -1.8%  Bitcoin 24’008 2.9%  Dollar 0.8896 -0.1%  Öl 50.9 -0.8% 
28.12.2020 20:54:00

Sheremetyevo International Airport Manages First Shipment Of Sputnik V Vaccine To Argentina

MOSCOW, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport once again managed the logistics of delivering the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on December 24 when the Russian Direct Investment Fund shipped the first batch of 300,000 doses of the vaccine to Argentina through Sheremetyevo's cargo facilities.

(PRNewsfoto/Sheremetyevo International Airp)

This delivery of the world's first coronavirus vaccine is first of 10 million doses the Government of Argentina will receive.

The supply of 300,000 doses to Argentina is one of the largest single shipments of a COVID vaccine to any country in Latin America.

Transportation of Sputnik V requires special attention throughout the supply chain and must adhere to strict temperature requirements at all stages of transportation. It must be maintained at ultra-low temperatures and be held in specialized thermal containers and ice packs.

All the necessary temperature requirements and other storage conditions were observed at Sheremetyevo by Moscow Cargo, Sheremetyevo's cargo handler, until the vaccine shipment was loaded onto the aircraft. Because of Moscow Cargo's extensive experience in handling pharmaceuticals, including vaccines, it can guarantee the shortest possible time for cargo handling at the required temperature.

Special thermal equipment and isothermal containers are used for the transportation of cargo classified as TTSP, or time & temperature sensitive products, along the apron. The Moscow Cargo terminal has 26 independent storage areas for TTSP cargoes, all with individually adjustable temperature conditions from -20 to +25° C, as well as 60 thermocells in the automated PCHS (Pallet / Container Handling System) for storing unit load devices (ULDs) holding temperature-sensitive cargo.

Argentina is the first country in Latin America to officially authorize the use of Sputnik V vaccine. The delivery of 300,000 doses will enable Argentina to begin mass-scale vaccination before the end of 2020. Sputnik V is currently used for vaccination in Russia.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sheremetyevo-international-airport-manages-first-shipment-of-sputnik-v-vaccine-to-argentina-301198749.html

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 80.87
2.93 %
Lonza Grp 567.00
2.35 %
Nestle 103.58
2.31 %
ABB 24.93
2.21 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’036.50
2.17 %
Givaudan 3’717.00
0.95 %
The Swatch Grp 240.10
0.88 %
LafargeHolcim 48.38
0.69 %
SGS 2’660.00
0.64 %
UBS Group 12.54
0.08 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:00
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
08:21
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:15
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna-Aktie tief im Minus: Impfstoff von Moderna löste allergische Reaktion bei Arzt aus
Novartis und anderen Pharmafirmen winkt nach Preissenkungen in China mehr Absatz -Novartis-Aktie geht im Plus aus dem Handel
Clariant-Grossaktionär will Präsident Kottmann aus VR entfernen - Aktie schlussendlich in Grün
Rekordrally hält an: Bitcoin schafft es zwischenzeitlich über 28'000 US-Dollar
Chinesischer Regulierer stutzt Alibaba-Ableger Ant zusammen - Alibaba-Aktie in Rot
NEL, Ballard Power, FuelCell und Co.: Expertenmeinungen zu beliebten Wasserstoff-Aktien
BioNTech-Aktie leichter: Probleme in Belgien verzögern Impfstofflieferung für Spanien
Impfstoffgabe startet - diese Schweizer Aktien könnten profitieren
Kryptowährungen gewinnen an Bedeutung: Bitcoin könnte laut Experte US-Dollar als Reservewährung ablösen
Trump unterzeichnet neues Corona-Hilfspaket - Euro profitiert gegenüber Franken und Dollar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street zieht an -- SMI beendet Handel weit im Plus -- DAX schliesst nach Rekordhoch im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend fester
An den US-Börsen werden nach den Weihnachtsfeiertagen Gewinne - und neue Rekordstände - beobachtet. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex legten am Montag kräftig zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit