26.03.2021 11:18:00

Sheraton Sanya Haitang Bay Resort Supports Worldwide Earth Hour Movement for the Environment by Going Dark for One Hour

SANYA, China, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheraton Sanya Haitang Bay Resort will go dark for one hour on March 27th to shine a light on climate action in support of Earth Hour 2021. The hotel will join millions around the world in turning off its lights at 8:30 p.m. local time to illuminate a powerful message about environmental awareness and action. The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) created the annual global environmental awareness event 14 years ago to emphasize the threat of climate change.

Sheraton Sanya Haitang Bay Resort will participate by which may include dim or turn off non-essential interior lighting, children draw the earth in their mind, band performance in moonlight, donation activity and use guest letter to inform guests about Earth Hour observances

Celebrating Earth Hour aligns with Marriott International's sustainability & social impact platform, Serve 360, and reflects a philosophy we aim to practice year-round that we all must do our part to "do good in every direction." It is also an excellent opportunity to spread the word and educate associates and guests about Serve 360 and its next-generation goals which will guide our efforts through 2025.

Sheraton Sanya Haitang Bay Resort is located at No.76 Haitang North Road, Haitang Bay, Sanya Hainan Province. Telephone: 0898-3885-1111. Online: sheraton.com/sanyahaitangbay.  

ABOUT SUSTAINABILITY AND SOCIAL IMPACT AT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International embraces its global responsibility and unique opportunity to be a force for good. Guided by its sustainability and social impact platform, Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction, Marriott is committed to making a positive and sustainable impact wherever it does business. While integrating sustainability across its value chain and mitigating climate-related risk, the company is working to reduce environmental impacts, build and operate sustainable hotels, source responsibly, advance human rights, and create opportunities for the communities where we operate. To learn more about our efforts and our 2025 Sustainability and Social Impact Goals, visit marriott.com/serve360 and follow @MarriottPOV on Twitter.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 133 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Sheraton Haitang Bay Resort

Superwahljahr in Deutschland: neben der Bundestagswahl am 26.September 2021 stehen bzw. standen einige Landtags- und Kommunalwahlen im deutschen Wahlkalender. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Zusammen mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, wirft er einen Blick auf die ersten Landtagswahlen in Baden-Württemberg und Rheinland-Pfalz. Ob die Coronapolitik, die grösste Rolle spielt, warum aus der «Virusangst» eher eine «Existenzangst» geworden ist, welche Auswirkung auf die Börse zu erwarten wären, sollte es zu einem Regierungswechsel kommen, erörtert Alexander Berger weiter.

Deutschland im Superwahljahr – Wie beeinflusst Politik die Börse? | BX Swiss TV

