09.03.2020 16:45:00

Sheppard Pratt Partners with Garrett Regional Medical Center to Provide Telepsychiatry Services

BALTIMORE, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to expand access to mental health care, Sheppard Pratt is partnering with Garrett Regional Medical Center (GRMC) to provide telepsychiatry services to patients in their emergency department, inpatient units, and the behavioral health center.

(PRNewsfoto/Sheppard Pratt Health System)

Demand for mental health services is at an all-time high and more than half of all U.S. counties do not have access to a mental health professional. "Access to mental health professionals and services continues to be the greatest barrier for treatment in our country," said Todd Peters, MD, vice president and chief medical officer of Sheppard Pratt. "By partnering with Garrett Regional Medical Center, we can provide people with greater access to comprehensive mental health care in western Maryland and its surrounding communities and help them return to their daily lives."

GRMC patients will have real-time consultation appointments with Sheppard Pratt psychiatrists and licensed mental health providers via secure video conferencing to assess their behavioral health needs and provide therapy and medication management. Patients will speak with psychiatrists who are located on the Towson, Maryland campus. Sheppard Pratt has a suite of rooms dedicated to its telepsychiatry program, equipped with monitors, cameras, and microphones.

"We are excited to partner with Sheppard Pratt, a leader in behavioral health care, to provide our patients with timely access to experienced providers and high-quality mental health care," said Kendra Thayer, VP of Patient Care and COO of Garrett Regional Medical Center.

Sheppard Pratt was among the first health systems in Maryland to deliver telepsychiatry services. Its telepsychiatry program creates access for populations from inner city Baltimore to rural areas across Maryland.

About Sheppard Pratt
Sheppard Pratt is the largest private, nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, developmental disability, special education, and social services in the country. A nationwide resource, Sheppard Pratt provides services across a comprehensive continuum of care, spanning both hospital- and community-based resources. Since its founding in 1853, Sheppard Pratt has been innovating the field through research, best practice implementation, and a focus on improving the quality of mental health care on a global level. Sheppard Pratt has been consistently ranked as a top national psychiatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for nearly 30 years.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sheppard-pratt-partners-with-garrett-regional-medical-center-to-provide-telepsychiatry-services-301019861.html

SOURCE Sheppard Pratt

