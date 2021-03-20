Shelly Morales, Chief People Officer at Balbix, joins Censia Board

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelly Morales, Chief People Officer at Balbix, has joined the board of advisors at Censia, a leading Talent Intelligence provider. Other board members include technology leaders Shakti Jauhar, Former SVP, Digital HR Transformation, Operations and Shared Services at PepsiCo, and Sanjay Pal, Global Vice President, Head of Client Experience for IBM Hybrid Cloud and AI Portfolio at IBM, and Deborah Leff, former Global Leader and Industry CTO for Data Science and AI at IBM.

"The Censia Talent Intelligence platform is fundamentally changing the way potential candidates are identified and is giving companies the ability to truly focus on data-driven decisions and diversity hiring," says Morales. "I am looking forward to providing coaching and guidance on people related matters during this exciting time of company growth."

Shelly is the Chief People Officer at Balbix, leveraging more than twenty years of experience driving performance and optimization for global technology companies. She previously held the role of VP, Global Head of HR for Quantenna Communications. In this role she led a multinational HR group and provided counsel to the CEO, Executive Staff and Board regarding vision, mission, structure, processes, and talent to support company growth. She designed and implemented a non-traditional approach to performance management and was a key leader in the successful company acquisition by ON Semiconductor.

"We are thrilled to have Shelly join our team at Censia. She brings an unparalleled breadth of experience that will help us further refine our talent intelligence solutions." says Joanna Riley, CEO and co-founder of Censia. "Shelly is known as an innovative and proactive problem solver, and I know that with her in our corner Censia will be able to continue to offer transformative and timely solutions to our clients."

Censia Talent Intelligence is a comprehensive, machine learning-powered data platform that enables companies to make data-driven talent decisions, and to hire, retain and develop the best people. Censia leverages machine learning and AI to aggregate and contextualize billions of data points to enable a data-driven approach to people decisions across the entire talent lifecycle, powering the future of HR decisions. Censia Talent Intelligence is available via API in most applicant tracking systems (ATS) and human capital management systems (HCMS).

