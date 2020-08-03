Shellie Reyes Named Partner at Clausewitz Law Firm in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Antonio based business law firm, Clausewitz Law Firm, is pleased to announce former Senior Associate, Shellie R. Reyes, as its new partner effective July 1, 2020.

"Shellie and I have worked together for several years, and she proved very early to be not only an excellent attorney, but also a critical contributing team member and emerging leader," stated Firm President, Tiffanie Clausewitz. "I was thrilled when Shellie decided to make the leap and join me in starting a new firm last August. She has been instrumental to the firm's successful launch, and her admittance as a partner and equity stakeholder is a reflection of her invaluable contributions and outstanding legal work."

Ms. Reyes has a broad litigation practice representing individuals and companies in both State and Federal Court proceedings. In her practice, Ms. Reyes handles a wide variety of business and commercial disputes involving breach of contract, business torts, fiduciary duties, injunction litigation, real property rights, oil and gas, collection matters, deceptive trade practice, construction defects, and employment contracts.

Ms. Reyes also litigates and counsels on business assets and entities involved in divorce proceedings.

Ms. Reyes is an emerging leader in the legal field and community. In 2018, she was selected to participate in the Bexar County Women's Bar Foundation's LEAD Academy, a select leadership program aimed at developing accomplished women attorneys into leaders in the legal field and their community. In 2019, Ms. Reyes was selected to participate in Cohort 4 of the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's Latina Leadership Institute, a selective leadership program which prepares and advances women leaders into higher civic engagement roles on boards, commissions, and in public office on local, regional, and national levels.

In a quote, Ms. Reyes stated, "When Tiffanie recruited me to her new firm, I knew she was taking a chance on me. I am honored that she believed in me to help her on this new endeavor and becoming a partner really solidified that for me. I'm confident in our firm and our abilities as attorneys and hope to contribute to the continued success of the firm for years to come."

Currently, Ms. Reyes serves on the Latina Leadership Institute's Cohort 5 Steering Committee, on the Board of Directors for Project Transformation, on the Board of Directors for San Antonio Youth Literacy, and is a member of the executive board of the Family Law Section of the San Antonio Bar Association.

Ms. Reyes has been recognized for her achievements in the legal field, named a Best Lawyer by Scene in S.A. Magazine in 2016, 2018, and 2019. In 2020, Ms. Reyes was also named as a Rising Star on Thompson Reuters Super Lawyers List for her Business Litigation practice.

About the Clausewitz Law Firm:

Clausewitz Law Firm, PLLC, is located at 2722 West Bitters Road, Suite 110, San Antonio, Texas 78248. President Tiffanie S. Clausewitz, along with Partner Shellie R. Reyes provide services in the areas of business litigation, corporate law, labor & employment, real estate, estate planning & probate, and family law.

For more information about the Clausewitz Law Firm, PLLC, visit https://www.clausewitzlaw.com or call (210) 762-6422.

