Shell Plc publishes third quarter 2022 press release

London, October 27, 2022

"We are delivering robust results at a time of ongoing volatility in global energy markets. We continue to strengthen Shell's portfolio through disciplined investment and transform the company for a low-carbon future. At the same time we are working closely with governments and customers to address their short and long-term energy needs.

Today we are announcing a new share buyback programme resulting in an additional $4 billion of distributions, which we expect to complete by our Q4 2022 results announcement. Furthermore, we plan to increase the dividend per share (DPS) for the fourth quarter, which will be paid in March 2023, by an expected 15%, subject to Board approval."

Shell plc Chief Executive Officer, Ben van Beurden

ROBUST RESULTS FROM A RESILIENT PORTFOLIO

Robust performance in a turbulent economic environment with lower crude prices and higher gas prices compared with Q2 2022. Adjusted Earnings of $9.5 billion in Q3 2022, with Adjusted EBITDA of $21.5 billion.

Strengthening and simplifying the portfolio through the energy transition with completion of the Sprng Energy (India) acquisition, participation in the North Field South LNG expansion (Qatar) in October, the Rosmari-Marjoram field FID (Malaysia), the announced Aera Energy divestment (California, USA) and the acquisition of Shell Midstream Partners (USA).

Disciplined cash capex: expected to be in the $23 - 27 billion range in 2022, evenly split between our Growth, Transition and Upstream pillars.

$4 billion share buybacks announced, expected to be completed by Q4 2022 results announcement; total distributions in excess of 30% of CFFO for the last four quarters. Subject to Board approval, intention to increase DPS by an expected 15% for the fourth quarter, which will be paid in March 2023. Announced 2022 shareholder distributions ~$26 billion.

Wael Sawan to succeed Ben van Beurden as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023.

$ million Adj. Earnings1 Adj. EBITDA CFFO Cash capex Integrated Gas 2,319 5,393 6,664 956 Upstream 5,896 12,539 8,343 1,733 Marketing 820 1,505 2,299 746 Mobility 645 1,150 501 Lubricants 103 230 55 Sectors & Decarbonisation 72 125 190 Chemicals & Products 772 1,797 3,385 828 Chemicals (555) (426) 527 Products 1,327 2,223 301 Renewables & Energy Solutions 383 530 (8,051) 1,086 Corporate (571) (251) (100) 78 Less: Non-controlling interest 165 Shell Q3 2022 9,454 21,512 12,539 5,426 Q2 2022 11,472 23,150 18,655 7,024

1Income/(loss) attributable to shareholders for Q3 2022 is $6.7 billion. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the unaudited results, available on www.shell.com/investors.



CFFO of $12.5 billion for Q3 2022 is driven by lower Adjusted EBITDA compared with Q2 2022 and working capital outflows. In working capital, the inventory price help in Q3 2022 resulting from lower crude prices is more than offset by the European gas inventory build-up and initial margin outflows in our Renewable and Energy Solutions business as well as regular accounts receivable and payable movements across the portfolio. As a result, net debt increased by ~$2.0 billion (~4%), to $48.3 billion in Q3 2022, which includes the absorption of Sprng Energy's debt.

$ billion Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Divestment proceeds 1.3 9.1 0.7 0.8 0.3 Free cash flow 12.2 10.7 10.5 12.4 7.5 Net debt 57.5 52.6 48.5 46.4 48.3









Q3 2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DRIVERS

INTEGRATED GAS

Key data Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 outlook Realised liquids price ($/bbl) 90.37 76.75 — Realised gas price ($/mscf) 11.28 13.18 — Production (kboe/d) 944 924 910 - 960 LNG liquefaction volumes (MT) 7.66 7.24 7.0 - 7.6 LNG sales volumes (MT) 15.21 15.66 —

Adjusted Earnings below Q2 2022 mainly reflecting lower trading and optimisation results in addition to lower volumes including the impact of maintenance and the Permitted Industrial Actions at Prelude.

Trading and optimisation results impacted by seasonality and supply constraints, coupled with substantial differences between paper and physical realisation in a volatile and dislocated market.

Q4 2022 outlook includes a similar level of midstream maintenance activities to Q3 2022.

UPSTREAM

Key data Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 outlook Realised liquids price ($/bbl) 101.42 93.02 — Realised gas price ($/mscf) 13.85 18.38 — Liquids production (kboe/d) 1,325 1,273 — Gas production (mscf/d) 3,428 2,995 — Total production (kboe/d) 1,917 1,789 1,750 - 1,950

Strong operational performance in Deep Water, resulting in Upstream benefiting from high-value barrels in Q3 production mix.

Adjusted Earnings benefited from non-cash provision releases and gains related to storage transfer effects in a joint venture.

Production was lower than in Q2 2022, mainly driven by the derecognition of Salym in Russia, along with unscheduled deferments, partly offset by higher scheduled maintenance in Q2.

MARKETING

Key data Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 outlook Marketing sales volumes (kb/d) 2,515 2,581 2,250 - 2,750 Mobility (kb/d) 1,672 1,686 — Lubricants (kb/d) 86 80 — Sectors & Decarbonisation (kb/d) 757 815 —

Marketing margins were higher than in Q2 2022, with seasonal impact of higher unit margins in Mobility, partly offset by lower margins in Lubricants and Sectors & Decarbonisation.

CHEMICALS & PRODUCTS

Key data Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 outlook Refining & Trading sales volumes (kb/d) 1,596 1,803 — Chemicals sales volumes (kT) 3,054 2,879 2,700 - 3,200 Refinery utilisation** (%) 84 88 88 - 96 Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation** (%) 78 76 72 - 80 Global indicative refining margin ($/bbl) 28 15 — Global indicative chemical margin ($/t) 86 (27) —

Lower Refining margins in Q3 2022 due to a recovery in global product supply to meet demand.

Trading and optimisation results in line with Q2 2022.

Lower Chemicals margins due to higher feedstock and utility costs.

Q4 2022 chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation outlook in line with Q3 2022, reflecting economic optimisation of our assets in the current margin environment.

**With effect from Q2 2022, the methodology applied in calculating both Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation and Refinery utilisation has been revised. For details, see the Quarterly Results Announcement.

RENEWABLES & ENERGY SOLUTIONS

Key data Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Adj. Earnings ($ billion)* 0.7 0.4 Adj. EBITDA ($ billion) 1.0 0.5 External power sales (TWh) 54 67 Sales of Natural Gas to end-use customers (TWh) 188 157 Renewables power generation capacity** 2.9 5.2 – in operation (GW) 0.5 2.2 – under construction and/or committed for sale (GW)*** 2.4 3.0

*Segment Earnings for Q3 2022 is -$4.0 billion. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the unaudited results, available on www.shell.com/investors.

**Excluding Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained and prior period comparatives have been revised accordingly

*** Q2 2022 has been revised for updated information.

Q3 2022 Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA resulted from very strong trading and optimisation margins for gas and power, due to continued significant gas and power price volatility.

Completed the acquisition of Sprng Energy group in India, significantly increasing operational renewable power generation capacity in the portfolio.

Signed an agreement to acquire Daystar Power Group, a provider of Solar-as-a-Service and Power-as-a-Service solutions to commercial and industrial customers in West Africa.

Acquired development rights for standalone battery energy storage systems in three projects across two sites in California.

The Renewables and Energy Solutions segment includes Shell’s Integrated Power activities, comprising electricity generation, marketing, trading and optimisation of power and pipeline gas, and digitally enabled customer solutions. The segment also includes production and marketing of hydrogen, development of commercial carbon capture storage hubs, trading of carbon credits and investment in nature-based projects that avoid or reduce carbon.

CORPORATE

Key data Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 outlook Adjusted Earnings ($ million) (626) (571) (650) - (450)

The Adjusted Earnings outlook is a net expense of $2,200 - 2,400 million for the full year 2022. This excludes the impact of currency exchange effects.

























CONTACTS