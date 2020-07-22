Shelia Benjamin Inusah's newly released "The Enemy within Me Is Real" holds a spiritual journey into understanding one's own inner battles

MEADVILLE, Pa., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Enemy within Me Is Real": a captivating true tale about a woman who went into the pits of darkness and lost hope yet God's unconditional love pulled her through. "The Enemy within Me Is Real" is the creation of published author Shelia Benjamin Inusah, a renowned inspirational and motivational speaker. She is the founder of CB Helping Hands Ministries Worldwide. Her goals are to bring light, love, and hope to those in need.

Inusah shares, "Shelia Benjamin Inusah is the youngest of seven children born to Chester and Dorothy Benjamin. Her father, a preacher, recognized her specialness. At age five, she became her father's understudy. By age seven, her understanding of God's Word led her to commit her life to Christ.

"Shelia lost her father and spiritual leader to cancer at age fifteen. Sixty-four days of caring for him at the end helped Shelia learn how to master the enemy within. God used cancer, divorce, failures, and twelve surgeries to prepare her for the challenges ahead. She came through to become a business owner, nurse, certified life coach, evangelist, pastor, and even chief apostle. Shelia learned that God can and will empower, inspire, heal, deliver, restore, enrich, encourage, motivate, educate, transform, and elevate.

"Shelia is a world-renowned inspirational and motivational speaker. She is the founder of CB Helping Hands Ministries with churches planted across the US and Africa, as well as being a business owner and entrepreneur. The wells CB Helping Hands Ministries builds in Liberia to ensure drinking water is available, even the Bible College also located in Liberia, and The International Christian School in Ghana providing a Christian education is also invaluable to her.

"I pray this snapshot of Chief Apostle Shelia's journey inspires you to look at your journey and understand how the battle within you stands. The book The Enemy Within is Real speaks to her battles. What do you know about your own battles?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shelia Benjamin Inusah's new book is a beautiful inspiration of faith sharing fragments of one's life to encourage others in persevering through and never giving up, for God's never-ending love leads one out of their tunnels.

View a synopsis of "The Enemy within Me Is Real" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "The Enemy within Me Is Real" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

