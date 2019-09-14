Shelbourne Estates from Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital in South Las Vegas is Now Open for Sale

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital announce Shelbourne Estates, a new community offering single-family detached homes starting at $569,990 in South Las Vegas, is now open. Almost immediately upon opening, four of the 12 units sold leaving eight available.

"These beautiful homes could not have been built fast enough, as demand for quality housing in highly desirable Southern Las Vegas is soaring. We had immediate interest and sold four right out of the gate," said Nathan White, division president for Summit Homes of Nevada. "This new neighborhood offers privacy and exclusivity but is also conveniently located near retail businesses and recreation. We fully expect buyers to continue snapping up these meticulously designed, comfortably appointed homes."

Shelbourne Estates offers sprawling one- and two-story homes in three floorplans ranging from 3,125 to 4,524 square feet, on lots with a minimum of 20,000 square feet allowing ample room for boats and RVs. Open, flexible floorplans, which can accommodate up to six large bedrooms and up to five-and-a-half baths, include chef-inspired kitchens; flex spaces including dens, media rooms, offices and lofts; and three-car garages.

Located on approximately six acres at La Cienega Street and East Shelbourne Avenue in Clark County, Nevada, Shelbourne Estates offers easy access to US-15, The Strip, Townsquare Mall, soon-to-be Raiders Stadium and McCarran International Airport as well as jobs, services and entertainment.

About Summit Homes of Nevada

Summit Homes of Nevada is owned and operated by the White family, second generation homebuilders who have built more than 5,000 homes in Nevada. The team at Summit Homes has deep roots in the region and is committed to delivering top-notch customer service. https://summithomesnv.com

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to invest in excess of $50 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Idaho with current committed capital of $500 million focused on 75 projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: http://www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

