Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'529 0.5%  SPI 15'153 0.1%  Dow 33'531 -1.0%  DAX 15'872 0.1%  Euro 0.9787 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'378 -0.5%  Gold 1'998 0.5%  Bitcoin 25'179 3.1%  Dollar 0.8918 0.0%  Öl 80.8 -2.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
EOS kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es
Kampfansage an Facebook-Mutter Meta: Frankreich drängt ins Metaverse
Marktkenner rät zu Gewinnmitnahmen bei US-Aktien - Rezession noch nicht eingepreist
Dow Jones-ETF - die besten ETF Fonds auf den Dow Jones
Wahrheitssuche mit KI: So will es Elon Musk mit TruthGPT mit Microsoft und Google aufnehmen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Tesla11448018Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360Kühne + Nagel International2523886Swiss Life1485278
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

26.04.2023 01:07:00

SHEIN CELEBRATES ITS ANNUAL ZEUPHORIA PARTY WITH STAR-STUDDED LINE-UP AND PERFORMANCES BY ANDERSON .PAAK, NORA EN PURE, DJ BENDER, FISHER, KAYTRANADA, KITTY CA$H AND MORE

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, the popular trendy global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, hosted an epic Zeuphoria, an all-day event at the Zenyara Estate during weekend two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The event featured performances by Anderson .Paak, Nora En Pure, DJ Bender, Fisher, Kaytranada, Kitty Ca$h and The Future X.

Tyga at SHEIN's Zeuphoria After Party at the Zenyara Estate during weekend two of Coachella on April 22nd, 2023.

"The return to Zenyara Estate to host our all-day party Zeuphoria has given SHEIN the opportunity to bring festival lovers together to experience our brand and to provide a space for  those who want to explore and showcase festival fashion trends," said Maxine Silva, Senior Director of Brand PR at SHEIN.

Throughout the day, celebrities including Tove Lo, 24kGoldn, Alabama Barker, Tyga, Swaggy, Gia Giudice, Ava Michelle, Rickey Thompson, SG Lewis, Shenseea, Erica Wheeler, Betnijah Laney, Niki DeMartino, Talabi Twins, Chuck Liddel, Denzel Dion, Fai Khadra, Gorillaz, Jodie Woods, Joseph Baena, Kenny Stillsand more stopped by for the weekend festivities at Zenyara Estate.

Attendees enjoyed cocktails and beverages by Don Julio Tequilaand HeinekenSilver throughout the events. Additionally, on-site, guests got to enjoy make-up touch-ups by SHEGLAM and exclusive access to a gifting suite to enhance their festival experience.

SHEIN released a Music Fest Collection that includes an eclectic collection including rhinestone fringe, crochet tops and dresses, classic denim and more offered for women, men and curve styles, all available for purchase at us.shein.com/campaigns/sheinmusicfest.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.SHEINgroup.com.

Jodie Woods and Alabama Barker at SHEIN's Zeuphoria After Party at the Zenyara Estate during weekend two of Coachella on April 22nd, 2023.

 

Tove Lo at SHEIN's Zeuphoria After Party at the Zenyara Estate during weekend two of Coachella on April 22nd, 2023.

 

The Future X at SHEIN's Zeuphoria Day Party at the Zenyara Estate during weekend two of Coachella on April 22nd, 2023.

 

Gia Giudice and friends at SHEIN's Zeuphoria Day Party at the Zenyara Estate during weekend two of Coachella on April 22nd, 2023.

 

Anderson .Paak at SHEIN's Zeuphoria After Party at the Zenyara Estate during weekend two of Coachella on April 22nd, 2023.

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shein-celebrates-its-annual-zeuphoria-party-with-star-studded-line-up-and-performances-by-anderson-paak-nora-en-pure-dj-bender-fisher-kaytranada-kitty-cah-and-more-301807575.html

SOURCE SHEIN Distribution Corporation

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Moncler, Eli Lilly & Amadeus IT mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Moncler, Eli Lilly & Amadeus IT

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Moncler, Eli Lilly und Amadeus IT mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

25.04.23 Julius Bär: 8.85% P.A. JB BARRIER REVERSE CONVERTIBLE (60%) AUF FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA
25.04.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Swatch, Swiss Life
25.04.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 25.04.2023
25.04.23 Bilanzsaison nimmt heute Fahrt auf
25.04.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Moncler, Eli Lilly und Amadeus IT mit François Bloch
25.04.23 Börse Aktuell – Warten auf die Big Tech´s
25.04.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Standardwerte laufen seitwärts
21.04.23 Luxusgüter bleiben gefragt
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'969.92 19.51 6SSMPU
Short 12'236.58 13.38 A1SSMU
Short 12'678.02 8.85 H4SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'529.44 25.04.2023 17:30:00
Long 11'035.20 19.35 YGSSMU
Long 10'761.36 13.31 XRSSMU
Long 10'328.13 8.89 ANSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie profitiert von Zahlen: Nestlé dämmt Verkaufsvolumenrückgang im ersten Quartal deutlich ein - Lieferkettenengpässe belasten weiter
ABB-Aktie gefragt: ABB mit Umsatz- und Ergebnisplus - ADR-Scheine werden von der New Yorker Börse NYSE genommen
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie verliert: Kühne+Nagel erzielt weniger Umsatz - Gewinnzahlen besser als erwartet
Idorsia lotet nach Verlust im Q1 weitere Finanzierungsmöglichkeiten aus - Idorsia-Aktie gibt nach
Sandoz-Börsengang rückt näher: Warum es das Novartis-Spin-off schwer haben dürfte
UBS-Aktie rot: UBS macht weniger Gewinn - Rechts-Rückstellungen und schwächelndes Investmentbanking belasten - Dividendenpolitik bleibt
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis hebt nach gutem Jahresbeginn die Umsatzprognose an
Darum steht der Dollar zum Franken nahe dem Jahrestief
Berichtssaison und Wirtschaftsdaten im Blick: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI beendet Handel dank Bluechips fester -- DAX letztendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
"Günstigste Lösung für Schweizer Steuerzahler" - Ex-UBS-Verwaltungsratspräsident äusserst sich erstmals zum CS-Deal

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit