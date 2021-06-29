Sheer Markets launches new MT5 WebTrader

|
29.06.2021 18:15:00
LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheer Markets, a recently established financial institution that offers live streaming of NDF CFDs and EM currencies, announced the launch of their MT5 WebTrader as an addition to their platform toolkit for their traders. This includes both the desktop version of MT4 and MT5 trading platforms on Windows and Mac, as well as the MT5 mobile version for Android and iOS users.
The newly launched Sheer Markets WebTrader is perfectly suitable for both demo and live trading account holders and is currently accessible in more than 40 languages.
Speed, efficiency, and reliability offered by the Sheer Markets WebTrader delivers a superior trading experience. Moreover, the WebTrader allows traders to avoid downloading any additional desktop or mobile applications, as it is accessible from all web browsers and operating systems like Windows, Mac, and Linux.
In short, all that is required to be set up for trading with the Sheer Markets WebTrader is an internet connection!
The most significant advantage offered by Sheer Markets new MT5 WebTrader is a perfect alternative and reliable solution for round-the-clock access to the global financial markets.
Existing clients can access the Sheer Markets WebTrader by clicking here. New clients will initially require registration by visiting: https://www.sheermarkets.com/open-live-account/
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1523363/Sheer_Markets_Logo.jpg
USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV
Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.
Inside
Inside Fonds
|17:30
|Schroders: Warum Impact Investing für Pensionsfonds interessant ist
|15:19
|Schroders: Q&A: Das Ende der Ölriesen?
|28.06.21
|Schroders: Sind wir nun auf dem Weg zur Nullemission?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt zeigten sich am Dienstag von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Auch die Wall Street legt zu. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten Abschläge.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}