SMI 12’042 0.3%  SPI 15’450 0.2%  Dow 34’353 0.2%  DAX 15’691 0.9%  Euro 1.0956 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’108 0.4%  Gold 1’762 -0.9%  Bitcoin 33’282 5.1%  Dollar 0.9202 0.0%  Öl 75.1 0.6% 
29.06.2021 18:15:00

Sheer Markets launches new MT5 WebTrader

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheer Markets, a recently established financial institution that offers live streaming of NDF CFDs and EM currencies, announced the launch of their MT5 WebTrader as an addition to their platform toolkit for their traders. This includes both the desktop version of MT4 and MT5 trading platforms on Windows and Mac, as well as the MT5 mobile version for Android and iOS users.

Sheer Markets logo (PRNewsfoto/Sheer Markets)

The newly launched Sheer Markets WebTrader is perfectly suitable for both demo and live trading account holders and is currently accessible in more than 40 languages.

Speed, efficiency, and reliability offered by the Sheer Markets WebTrader delivers a superior trading experience. Moreover, the WebTrader allows traders to avoid downloading any additional desktop or mobile applications, as it is accessible from all web browsers and operating systems like Windows, Mac, and Linux.

In short, all that is required to be set up for trading with the Sheer Markets WebTrader is an internet connection!

The most significant advantage offered by Sheer Markets new MT5 WebTrader is a perfect alternative and reliable solution for round-the-clock access to the global financial markets.

Existing clients can access the Sheer Markets WebTrader by clicking here. New clients will initially require registration by visiting: https://www.sheermarkets.com/open-live-account/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1523363/Sheer_Markets_Logo.jpg

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:00 Von Ausdauer, Geduld und Schlaftabletten.
15:11 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:08 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Goldman Sachs Group Inc
09:40 Marktüberblick: Delta-Variante trübt Stimmung
09:16 Vontobel: derimail - Megatrends: E-Mobilität und Gesundheit
08:20 Corona-Sorgen kehren zurück
25.06.21 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV
25.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna, Novavax
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stadler Rail-Aktie schliesst im Minus: RAG Stiftung verkauft 4,5 Millionen Aktien
UBS-Aktie schliesst tiefer: Französisches Gericht weist Beschwerde ab - Hamers sieht Nachholbedarf beim Strukturwandel - Heimarbeit für Mitarbeiter auch nach Corona
US-Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst wenig verändert -- DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich tiefer
Dufry, Flughafen Zürich & Co.: Reise-Aktien zum Wochenauftakt unter Druck
Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Enspryng-Medikament - Roche-Aktie gefragt
Relief Therapeutics übernimmt ausstehende APR-Anteile - Relief-Aktie geht deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel
SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus
Buffett spendet weitere Milliarden - tritt aber bei der Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation zurück
Polyphor-Aktie zum Handelsschluss implodiert: Polyphor erleidet Forschungsrückschlag und überdenkt eigene Zukunft
ams-CEO will auch im Konsumbereich wieder Marktanteile gewinnen - ams-Aktie in Grün

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit