07.02.2020 21:00:00

Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield Offers Special Deals for President's Day

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the entire month of February, Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield will be celebrating President's Day with its President's Day Sales Event. Three Volkswagen models will be included in this sale. These models are the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas S 4MOTION, 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI S and the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta S.

Shoppers interested in any of these three models can choose between leasing or financing. The leasing special for the 2019 VW Atlas S 4MOTION is $299 a month for 39 months. Those that choose to finance for the Atlas S 4MOTION will receive 1.9% APR for 60 months. Similarly, the 2019 VW Golf GTI S offers leasing for $299 a month for 39 months. Buyers that purchase this model can finance for 1.9% APR for 60 months. Finally, the 2019 VW Jetta S can be leased for $139 a month for 39 months. Like the other two models, 1.9% APR for 60 months financing is offered. Those that decide to lease any of these three models will enjoy $0 down payment at signing. Each of these offers are available for a limited time only as these specials will expire on February 29.

For more details about the President's Day Sales Event at Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield, customers are encouraged to visit the dealership's website at http://www.sheehyspringfieldvw.com. Those with questions can call the sales team directly at 844-773-3214 or visit the dealership's location at 6601 Backlick Road in Springfield, VA.

 

SOURCE Sheehy Volkswagen of Springfield

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:24
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
13:30
Coronavirus hat Rohstoffmärkte doch noch im Griff
08:40
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11.000 Punkten
07:07
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kehrt in Abwärtstrendkanal ein / LafargeHolcim – Droht ein langfristiger Kursrückgang?
06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:30
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
10:28
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb steigt der Euro zum Franken über 1,07
Coronavirus: Roche, Novartis und Co. müssen den Betrieb in China vorübergehend einstellen
Credit Suisse-Aktie leicht erholt: Credit Suisse ernennt Gottstein zum CEO - Thiam tritt zum 14.2. zurück
Coronavirus im Fokus: Deshalb hebt die UBS für Lonza und Givaudan den Daumen
Tesla, VW & Co.: Neuzulassungen in der Schweiz - erstmals E-Auto unter Top 5
Tesla und Bitcoin: Diese Ähnlichkeiten erkennt Krypto-Experte Novogratz
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich mit weiteren Gewinnen -- Dow beendet Tag nach Rekord höher -- Asiens Börsen setzten Erholung fort
Idorsia-Aktie gibt ab: 2019 weniger ausgegeben als geplant
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street notiert schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Swisscom-Aktie nach Zahlen solide im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street notiert schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die heimischen sowie die deutsche Börse gaben am Freitag nach. An der Wall Street ziehen sich Anleger zurück. An Asiens Börsen kam es vor dem Wochenende zu Gewinnmitnahmen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;