07.02.2020 21:00:00

Sheehy Volkswagen of Hagerstown Details its President's Day Sales Event

HAGERSTOWN, Md., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers near Hagerstown, Maryland, will be excited to hear that two Volkswagen models will be on sale at Sheehy Volkswagen of Hagerstown for its President's Day Sales Event. For the entire month of February, the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas S 4MOTION and the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta S will be offered at special rates. No other models will be included for this sale.

Customers that choose to lease the 2019 VW Atlas S 4MOTION can do so at $428 a month for 36 months. Drivers interested in the 2019 VW Jetta S can lease this model for $238 a month for 36 months. For both of these lease offers, there is no deposit required at signing. Shoppers that choose to purchase either of these models will receive 1.9% APR for 60 months. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these deals soon as these offers will expire on February 29.

To learn more about Sheehy Volkswagen of Hagerstown, visit its website at http://www.sheehyvwhagerstown.com. Anyone interested in either of these specials can find more details on the special offers page on the Sheehy Volkswagen of Hagerstown website.

Customers that have questions can contact the sales team by calling 301-396-7673. Those that prefer to speak to a representative in person can visit the dealership at 10310 Auto Place in Hagerstown, MD.

 

SOURCE Sheehy Volkswagen of Hagerstown

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:24
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
13:30
Coronavirus hat Rohstoffmärkte doch noch im Griff
08:40
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11.000 Punkten
07:07
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kehrt in Abwärtstrendkanal ein / LafargeHolcim – Droht ein langfristiger Kursrückgang?
06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:30
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
10:28
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb steigt der Euro zum Franken über 1,07
Coronavirus: Roche, Novartis und Co. müssen den Betrieb in China vorübergehend einstellen
Credit Suisse-Aktie leicht erholt: Credit Suisse ernennt Gottstein zum CEO - Thiam tritt zum 14.2. zurück
Coronavirus im Fokus: Deshalb hebt die UBS für Lonza und Givaudan den Daumen
Tesla, VW & Co.: Neuzulassungen in der Schweiz - erstmals E-Auto unter Top 5
Tesla und Bitcoin: Diese Ähnlichkeiten erkennt Krypto-Experte Novogratz
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich mit weiteren Gewinnen -- Dow beendet Tag nach Rekord höher -- Asiens Börsen setzten Erholung fort
Idorsia-Aktie gibt ab: 2019 weniger ausgegeben als geplant
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street notiert schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Swisscom-Aktie nach Zahlen solide im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street notiert schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die heimischen sowie die deutsche Börse gaben am Freitag nach. An der Wall Street ziehen sich Anleger zurück. An Asiens Börsen kam es vor dem Wochenende zu Gewinnmitnahmen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;