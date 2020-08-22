Shaw To Expand Its SPC Resilient Flooring Manufacturing in the U.S.

DALTON, Ga., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) is expanding its resilient manufacturing capabilities in Ringgold, Ga. The company is investing approximately $20 million to add to its existing SPC manufacturing at Plant RP. This latest installment -- part two of an anticipated three-phased expansion -- will create approximately 55 new jobs at the facility.

Shaw's latest SPC expansion will come online in Q1 2021 with an additional phase of expansion being fully realized by Q1 2022. Shaw started manufacturing LVT in this state-of-the-art facility in 2016. Approximately 240 associates currently work at the facility. This latest announcement builds upon Shaw's significant investment in Plant RP to date.

"Our latest investments address the growing demand for SPC within the resilient category while illustrating our commitment to U.S. manufacturing," states David Morgan, executive vice president of operations at Shaw. "We'll continue to invest in manufacturing capabilities, strong sourcing partnerships, robust distribution networks and innovation to continue to be the leader in this category."

About Shaw Industries

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is more than a flooring company – we are more than 20,000 people united in our vision of creating a better future for our customers, for our people, for our community and for our company. We provide carpet, resilient, hardwood, tile & stone, laminate, synthetic turf and other specialty items for residential and commercial markets worldwide. We meet diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Sports Turf, Southwest Greens, USFloors and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway with more than $6 billion in annual revenue and representation throughout the U.S., as well as in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Mexico, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information about our company brands, operations and community involvement, or to join our industry-leading team, visit http://www.shawinc.com.

