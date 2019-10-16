SharkNinja Sues iRobot for Judgment that it does not Infringe iRobot Patents

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SharkNinja Operating LLC (SharkNinja), an innovation leader in the consumer floorcare industry and creator of the Shark IQ Robot™ vacuum cleaner, filed a complaint last week against iRobot Corporation (iRobot) in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware seeking a ruling from the court that the Shark IQ Robot does not infringe certain iRobot patents directed to robotic vacuum cleaners. SharkNinja filed this lawsuit in response to a threatening letter from iRobot wrongly accusing SharkNinja of infringing these patents. SharkNinja takes intellectual property very seriously and takes active steps to avoid violations of any intellectual property.

In response to SharkNinja's lawsuit, yesterday iRobot filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts alleging infringement of some of the patents identified in SharkNinja's original Delaware lawsuit. iRobot also filed a motion seeking a preliminary injunction. iRobot's lawsuit is their latest attempt to dominate the robot vacuum cleaner market through litigation and deny consumers the choice of robotic vacuum cleaners at affordable prices. SharkNinja filed its lawsuit first in order to quickly clear its name and put an immediate stop to iRobot's threats.

SharkNinja will aggressively defend itself against any and all unsubstantiated claims of patent infringement and is confident that it will prevail in this matter. SharkNinja remains committed to providing innovative robotic vacuum cleaners with advanced cleaning features to our consumers at incredible value.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark cleaning and home care products and Ninja kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. For more information, visit sharkninja.com.

