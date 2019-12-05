05.12.2019 08:32:00

Sharklet, a biomimetic antibacterial and antifouling technology, launched at the "Old Man and The Sea: A Sneak Peek into the Future"

BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Old Man and The Sea: A Sneak Peek into the Future kicked off inBeijing on December 3, 2019. An innovative physical antibacterial and antifouling technology base on marine biomimicry--Sharklet® was introduced to the public. Inspired by the pattern of shark skin, Sharklet is the unique biomimetic technology that achieves antibacterial and antifouling activities through microtopography on surfaces of various materials.

The Old Man and The Sea: A Sneak Peek into the Future

Compared with other marine creatures, sharks maintain smooth and unblemished skin. Its skin consists of millions of uniquely ordered micropatterns, which prevents bacteria from adhering. Inspired by the patterns of shark skin, Sharklet alters surface texture to achieve microbial control. Sharklet technology helps prevent microorganisms from colonizing and growing on the surface.

Sharklet inhibits bacterial contamination with advanced surface technology. Different from chemical disinfectants and antibacterial products, Sharklet  protects users from bacterial infections. Importantly, it will not cause resistance leading to the emergence of multi-drug resistant pathogens, a.k.a. "superbugs".

Dr. Anthony Brennan, the world-renowned material engineer and tenured professor at the University of Florida, invented the Sharklet technology. The technology was originally navy-sponsored research and currently has 11 U.S. patents while another 10 patents are under review. Dr. Brennan said: "Ten years ago, we discovered the extraordinary function of Sharklet as a new way to inhibit the growth of microorganisms. Since then, we have been leading new manufacturing processes and promoting the technology to market to create cleaner surfaces without chemicals. We have plenty of opportunities to change the way we co-exist with microorganisms."

Several common safety and health problems are often neglected including sanitation of heavily contaminated household items, such as game handles, door handles, and telephones. Applications of Sharklet decreases infection risks.

Sharklet only changes the surface texture of a product rather than the material itself, so the existing safety manufacturing process does not need to be verified again. Sharklet is compatible with various fast and low-cost production processes, such as injection molding, casting, embossing, extrusion, etc. Sharklet is particularly suitable for medical devices and consumer products, especially those with frequent and direct contact with hands.

Sharklet will be applied to children's backpacks, suitcases and yoga mats.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharklet-a-biomimetic-antibacterial-and-antifouling-technology-launched-at-the-old-man-and-the-sea-a-sneak-peek-into-the-future-300969768.html

SOURCE Sharklet Technologies, Inc.

