SMI 12’772 -0.2%  SPI 16’286 -0.1%  Dow 36’330 0.3%  DAX 15’948 -0.7%  Euro 1.0434 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’306 -0.4%  Gold 1’796 0.3%  Bitcoin 38’574 -2.9%  Dollar 0.9188 -0.3%  Öl 81.7 -0.4% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern
Aperam Aktie [Valor: 12239230 / ISIN: LU0569974404]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.01.2022 19:00:02

Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law

Aperam
40.32 CHF 49.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law

07-Jan-2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST

 

Luxembourg, 7 January 2022 (19:00 CET) - Aperam announces that a shareholding notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on the company's website under Investors, Equity Investors, Share Capital & Voting Rights. The notification is published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ("Transparency Law").

 

 

 

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry).

 

In 2020, Aperam had sales of EUR 3,624  million and steel shipments of 1.68 million tonnes.

 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com

 

 

Contact

 

Corporate Communications /  Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann:  +352 27 36 67 304

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1266350  07-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1266350&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu Aperam S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Kann man Strukturierte Produkte mit Kryptowährungen vergleichen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erklärt Dominique Böhler warum Anleger in beiden Produktarten risikobewusst bzw risikoaffin sein sollten und welche Chancen in Strukturierten Produkten, aber auch Aktien und Kryptowährungen stecken.

Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Kryptowährungen oder Hebelprodukte | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:30 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
15:00 Air France-KLM braucht wohl weitere Milliarden
10:28 Vontobel: Stimmen Sie für uns ab: Swiss Derivative Awards 2022
09:22 Marktüberblick: Zinsentwicklung weiter im Fokus
07:14 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Rücklauf zum 10er-EMA / EUR/USD – Unterstützungslinie hält bisher
06.01.22 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Kryptowährungen oder Hebelprodukte | BX Swiss TV
04.01.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Nikkei 225 Index, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Swiss Market® Index
23.12.21 Anleger schon in Fest-Stimmung?
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie schlussendlich kräftig im Plus: Relief gibt Update zu hängiger Klage gegen NeuroRx
Fed-Protokoll belastet: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen letzlich uneinheitlich
Novartis-Aktie schliesst fester: Novartis kooperiert mit Alnylam bei Lebertherapien
Glassnode sieht Umverteilung bei Bitcoins - Bullishes Signal?
Alte Bitcoin-Wallets reaktiviert: Kehren die Bitcoin-Wale zurück?
SMI konsolidiert vor dem Wochenende -- DAX verabschiedet sich tiefer -- Börsen in Asien letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Im Sog der Finanzmärkte: Bitcoin fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Wochen
UBS-Analyst hält chinesische Aktien für "sehr, sehr attraktiv" - mahnt aber zur Vorsicht
Shell-Aktie freundlich: Shell steckt weitere Milliarden in Aktienrückkauf
Holcim-Aktie leichter: Holcim will Betonbeläge zum Aufladen von Elektrofahrzeugen entwickeln

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit