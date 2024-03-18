Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Capital Increase

Shareholders of Meyer Burger approve rights issue of around CHF 200 million and support the expansion of the production and distribution structures in the United States



18.03.2024 / 19:06 CET/CEST





Media release

Thun, March 18, 2024

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Shareholders of Meyer Burger approve rights issue of around CHF 200 million and support the expansion of the production and distribution structures in the United States

At the Extraordinary General Meeting held in Thun on March 18, 2024, around 1.37 billion registered shares were initially represented, equivalent to approx. 38.1% of the share capital entered in the Commercial Register. The shareholders approved the ordinary capital increase targeting around CHF 200 million with a simultaneous reduction of the par value of the shares with 95.99% of the votes. The shareholders also approved the increase of conditional capital with 95.71% of the votes and the introduction of a capital range with 85.11% of the votes.

A detailed list of all resolutions and results of the Extraordinary General Meeting can be found at: https://www.meyerburger.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting.

Information regarding the rights offering

The capital increase shall take the form of a rights offering to existing shareholders. Meyer Burger shareholders are expected to receive one subscription right for each registered share they hold as of March 19, 2024 (after close of trading). The subscription rights are expected to be traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange from March 20, 2024, to March 26, 2024, and, subject to legal restrictions of foreign jurisdictions, will be exercisable from March 20, 2024, to April 2, 2024, 12:00 noon CEST. The listing and the first trading day of the new registered shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange are expected to be on April 5, 2024. The Board of Directors reserves the right to adjust the timetable.

Shareholders should receive information from their custodian bank in due course about the implementation of the ordinary capital increase and are requested to proceed in accordance with the instructions of the custodian bank if they wish to subscribe for shares and exercise their subscription rights.

Media contacts

Meyer Burger Technology AG

Anne Schneider

Head Corporate Communications

M. +49 174 349 17 90

anne.schneider@meyerburger.com

Investor Relations

Alexandre Müller

T. +41 43 268 32 31

alexandre.mueller@meyerburger.com

This document constitutes advertising in accordance with article 68 of the Swiss Financial Services Act.

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Meyer Burger Technology AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Meyer Burger Technology AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. Except as required by applicable law, Meyer Burger Technology AG has no intention or obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication or any parts thereof following the date hereof.

Important Notice

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for any securities. This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

A decision to invest in securities of Meyer Burger Technology AG should be based exclusively on the prospectus to be published by Meyer Burger Technology AG for such purpose. Copies of such prospectus (and any supplements thereto) will be available free of charge in Switzerland from Meyer Burger Technology AG, with registered address and head office at Schorenstrasse 39, 3645 Gwatt (Thun), Switzerland, Tel.: +41 33 221 28 00, Email: mbinfo@meyerburger.com.

This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia) or any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in such jurisdictions or in any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. In particular, the document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States of America or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or the laws of any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) are “qualified investors” within the meaning of article 2 of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 who are also (A) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended from time to time (the FSMA Order) or (B) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the FSMA Order (all such persons being referred to as “relevant persons”). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

In any member state of the European Economic Area, this document is only addressed to “qualified investors” in such member state within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, and no person that is not a qualified investor may act or rely on this document or any of its contents.