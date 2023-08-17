Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Aktia Ban a Aktie [Valor: 21220015 / ISIN: FI4000058870]
17.08.2023 15:15:00

Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Aktia Bank Plc appointed

Aktia Ban a
Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
17 August 2023 at 4.15 p.m.        

Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Aktia Bank Plc appointed

In accordance with the Articles of Association of Aktia Bank Plc, a Nomination Board shall be appointed annually with the duty to prepare a proposal for members of the Board of Directors as well as for the remuneration of them to the Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Board comprises appointees of the five largest shareholders according to number of shares held.

The composition of the Nomination Board as from 17 August 2023 is:

  • Matts Rosenberg, appointed by RG Partners Oy
  • Gisela Knuts, appointed by the Pension Insurance Company Veritas and the companies controlled by Erkki Etola
  • Stefan Wallin, appointed by the Åbo Akademi University Foundation
  • Johan Hammarén, appointed by Oy Hammarén & Co Ab.

Gisela Knuts was elected chair of the Nomination Board. Further, the chair of the Board of Aktia Bank Plc, Lasse Svens participates in the work of the Nomination Board as an expert.

Prior to the Annual General Meeting 2024 the Nomination Board shall present its proposals for members of the Board of Directors and for remuneration before the end of January 2024.

The Nomination Board complies with a Charter set by the General Meeting and published at www.aktia.com under section Investor relations.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Chair of the Nomination Board Gisela Knuts, tel. +358 40 769 8265

General Counsel Ari Syrjäläinen, tel. + 358 50 362 9857

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2023 amounted to EUR 13.8 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.3 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

 

 


