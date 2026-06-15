Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’707 0.0%  SPI 19’376 0.3%  Dow 51’841 1.3%  DAX 24’905 1.1%  Euro 0.9204 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6’233 0.7%  Gold 4’355 3.2%  Bitcoin 52’861 1.3%  Dollar 0.7932 -0.7%  Öl 83.1 -4.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758SpaceX156888148Partners Group2460882Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Sika41879292Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Friedensabkommen treibt Aktien von Lufthansa und TUI an - HENSOLDT, RENK & Co. verlieren an Boden
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Nachmittag
Vertiv-Aktie im Höhenflug: Der stille Gewinner des KI-Booms?
KI-Chip-Aktien mit kräftiger Erholung: Deshalb profitieren NVIDIA, AMD, Micron, Marvell & Co. von fallenden Ölpreisen
Anthropic deaktiviert Zugriff auf Fable 5 und Mythos 5 nach Anordnung der US-Regierung
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

HBM Healthcare Investments Aktie 1262725 / CH0012627250

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.06.2026 17:13:13

Shareholders’ Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments approved all proposals by the Board of Directors

HBM Healthcare Investments
240.77 CHF 2.98%
Kaufen Verkaufen

HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Shareholders’ Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments approved all proposals by the Board of Directors

15.06.2026 / 17:13 CET/CEST

At today’s ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd the shareholders approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors Hans Peter Hasler and the existing board members Dr Rudolf Lanz, Mario G. Giuliani,  Dr Stella X. Xu and Dr Elaine V. Jones were re-elected for a further one year term. The existing members of the Compensation Committee Mario G. Giuliani, Dr Stella X. Xu and Dr Elaine E. Jones were also re-elected for a further one year term.  Furthermore, the shareholders approved the proposed compensation to the Board of Directors and to the Management.

In addition to the reduction in share capital through the cancellation of 125,000 registered treasury shares acquired as part of the share buyback programme 2025, the Shareholders’ Meeting also approved a dividend payment of CHF 9.00 per share. The cash payment to shareholders will be made on 19 June 2026 (the first trading day ex-dividend is 17 June 2026).

The presentation shown at the Shareholder’s Meeting 2026 can be accessed on the company's website at hbmhealthcare.com/en/investors/shareholders-meeting.

Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at andreas.wicki@hbmhealthcare.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2346454

 
End of News EQS News Service

2346454  15.06.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Givaudan: Eine frische Duftnote

Gleich zwei namhafte Researchhäuser haben die Givaudan-Aktie hochgestuft. Jetzt macht sich der Aromen- und Riechstoffespezialist daran, einem zähen Abwärtstrend zu entkommen.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu HBM Healthcare Investments AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten