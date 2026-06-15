HBM Healthcare Investments Aktie 1262725 / CH0012627250
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15.06.2026 17:13:13
Shareholders’ Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments approved all proposals by the Board of Directors
|
HBM Healthcare Investments AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
At today’s ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd the shareholders approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors.
The Chairman of the Board of Directors Hans Peter Hasler and the existing board members Dr Rudolf Lanz, Mario G. Giuliani, Dr Stella X. Xu and Dr Elaine V. Jones were re-elected for a further one year term. The existing members of the Compensation Committee Mario G. Giuliani, Dr Stella X. Xu and Dr Elaine E. Jones were also re-elected for a further one year term. Furthermore, the shareholders approved the proposed compensation to the Board of Directors and to the Management.
In addition to the reduction in share capital through the cancellation of 125,000 registered treasury shares acquired as part of the share buyback programme 2025, the Shareholders’ Meeting also approved a dividend payment of CHF 9.00 per share. The cash payment to shareholders will be made on 19 June 2026 (the first trading day ex-dividend is 17 June 2026).
The presentation shown at the Shareholder’s Meeting 2026 can be accessed on the company's website at hbmhealthcare.com/en/investors/shareholders-meeting.
Contact
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HBM Healthcare Investments AG
|Bundesplatz 1
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41438887171
|Fax:
|+41438887172
|E-mail:
|info@hbmhealthcare.com
|Internet:
|https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012627250
|Valor:
|1262725
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2346454
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2346454 15.06.2026 CET/CEST
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