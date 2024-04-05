|
05.04.2024 07:00:21
Shareholder succession arrangement for Implenia
|
Implenia AG / Key word(s): Investment/Miscellaneous
Succession arrangement for long-term anchor shareholder ensures stability of ownership | BURU Holding AG acquires 13.7% stake in Implenia
Glattpark (Opfikon), 5 April 2024 – Long-standing Implenia investor Max Roessler has arranged for his successor as anchor shareholder. BURU Holding AG, domiciled in Cham and owned by the Zug-based Buhofer family of industrialists, has bought a significant stake of 13.7% in Implenia from him.
As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 9,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2023. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
