Implenia Aktie [Symbol: IMPN / Valor: 2386855]
05.04.2024 07:00:21

Shareholder succession arrangement for Implenia

Implenia
32.87 CHF 0.37%
Implenia AG / Key word(s): Investment/Miscellaneous
Shareholder succession arrangement for Implenia

05-Apr-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Succession arrangement for long-term anchor shareholder ensures stability of ownership | BURU Holding AG acquires 13.7% stake in Implenia

Glattpark (Opfikon), 5 April 2024 – Long-standing Implenia investor Max Roessler has arranged for his successor as anchor shareholder. BURU Holding AG, domiciled in Cham and owned by the Zug-based Buhofer family of industrialists, has bought a significant stake of 13.7% in Implenia from him.

Hans Ulrich Meister, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Implenia, is pleased about the stability this succession solution ensures, and added: “We would like to thank Max Roessler for his decades of loyalty. His trust was an important factor in the success of Implenia’s transformation. Meanwhile, we welcome BURU Holding AG as a new anchor shareholder.”

Contact for media:
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com 

 

Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com 

Dates for investors:
21 August 2024: Interim results 2024, Analysts and Media Conference
26 February 2025: Annual results 2024, Analysts and Media Conference

As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 9,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2023. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.


News Source: Implenia AG

End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Implenia AG
Industriestrasse 24
8305 Dietlikon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 474 74 74
E-mail: info@implenia.com
Internet: www.implenia.com
ISIN: CH0023868554
Valor: A0JEGJ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1873871

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1873871  05-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

pagehit