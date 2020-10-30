SMI 9’587 0.3%  SPI 11’994 0.4%  Dow 26’502 -0.6%  DAX 11’556 -0.4%  Euro 1.0706 0.1%  EStoxx50 2’958 -0.1%  Gold 1’879 0.7%  Dollar 0.9174 0.2%  Öl 37.5 -0.5% 

Shareholder Press Release - Robert Brouillette and Affiliated Entities Acquire Securities of Mondias Concurrently With the Closing of the Lumiera Transaction

MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Robert Brouillette announces the filing of an early warning report in connection with the acquisition, effective October 27, 2020, personally and through his affiliated entities, namely Fiducie La Maison Bleue ("FLMB") and Télébrome Inc. ("TI"), on a prospectus exempt basis, of an aggregate of 10,160,391 common shares ("Shares") of Mondias Natural Products Inc. ("Mondias") (the "Shares Acquired"), as follows: (i) Mr. Brouillette, directly, on a shares for debt basis, 4,597,575 Shares, at an issue price of $0.08 per Share, representing a value of $367,806; (ii) TI, directly, on a shares for debt basis, 1,716,662 Shares, at an issue price of $0.08 per Share, representing a value of $137,332.96; and (iii) FLMB, directly, on a private placement basis, 3,846,154 Units, at an issue price of $0.065 per Unit, representing a value of $250,000, with each Unit comprised of one (1) Share and one (1) warrant (each, a "Warrant") to acquire an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.10 per Share until October 27, 2023 (collectively, the "Acquisition").  The Acquisition occurred as part of a series of larger transactions which closed concurrently with, and were conditions precedent to, the closing of Mondias' previously-announced acquisition of all of the securities of Lumiera Health Innovation Inc. from Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., Mr. Kevin Roland and Mr. Richard Giguère (the "Lumiera Transaction"), and which transactions were approved by the shareholders of Mondias at an annual and special meeting held on September 14, 2020.

Prior to the date of the Acquisition, Mr. Brouillette exercised control or direction, through FLMB, over 11,666,667 Shares, representing 18.48% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Mondias.  The Shares Acquired represent 10.28% of the issued and outstanding shares of Mondias following the closing of the Acquisition and the Lumiera Transaction.  As a result, Mr. Brouillette exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 21,827,058 Shares, representing 22.09% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Mondias.  Assuming the exercise of the 3,846,154 Warrants by FLMB, Mr. Brouillette would exercise control or direction over an aggregate of 25,673,212 Shares, representing 25.01% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Mondias on a partially diluted basis.

The Shares Acquired were acquired for investment purposes.  Mr. Brouillette has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions and/or other relevant factors, the whole subject to compliance with applicable securities laws.

An Early Warning Report has been filed under Mondias' SEDAR profile and may be accessed under such profile at  www.sedar.com.

/s/ "Robert Brouillette"

SOURCE Robert Brouillette, a shareholder of Mondias

