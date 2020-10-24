SMI 10’024 0.3%  SPI 12’508 0.2%  Dow 28’336 -0.1%  DAX 12’646 0.8%  Euro 1.0724 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’199 0.9%  Gold 1’902 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9046 -0.3%  Öl 41.6 -2.0% 
24.10.2020 22:48:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating the Following Companies; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - CEIX, GLIBA

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating:

(PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with CONSOL Coal Resources LP. Under the merger agreement, CONSOL Energy will acquire all of the outstanding CCR common units that it does not already own at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.73 shares of CONSOL Energy common stock for each publicly held CCR common unit. CONSOL Energy will issue approximately 8.0 million shares in connection with the proposed transaction, representing approximately 22.2% of the total CONSOL Energy shares that will be outstanding on a pro forma basis. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options:https://halpersadeh.com/actions/consol-energy-inc-ceix-stock-merger-coal-resources/.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Liberty Broadband Corporation. Visit our website to learn more and participate in an action: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/gci-liberty-inc-gliba-stock-merger-liberty-broadband-technologies/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-is-investigating-the-following-companies-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm--ceix-gliba-301159147.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.88
2.72 %
Alcon 56.46
2.51 %
Zurich Insur Gr 315.10
1.38 %
LafargeHolcim 42.49
1.26 %
The Swatch Grp 208.30
1.02 %
Geberit 543.40
0.11 %
Roche Hldg G 297.40
0.05 %
Novartis 76.48
-0.20 %
Sika 231.20
-1.28 %
ABB 23.61
-1.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

23.10.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ October 2020
23.10.20
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.20
Vontobel: Sie haben die Wahl - Trump oder Biden Basket?
23.10.20
SMI leicht stabilisiert
23.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hält untere Seitwärtskanalbegrenzung? / EUR/USD – Auf hohem Niveau weiter seitwärts
22.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XPT/USD
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
mehr
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB mit Umsatzrückgang bei massiv höherem Reingewinn - ABB-Aktie im Minus
UBS-Filiale am Römerplatz in Zürich überfallen
US-Arzneimittelbehörde lässt Remdesivir gegen COVID-19 zu - Gilead-Aktie schiesst nach oben
Wirecard-Aktie im Plus: Wirecard-Insolvenzverwalter verkauft Nordamerikageschäft an Syncapay - 300 Millionen erlöst?
Meyer Burger und CSEM setzen Zusammenarbeit bei Solarzellen fort - Meyer Burger-Aktie dennoch deutlich tiefer
Analysten: So würde sich ein Biden-Sieg auf den Ölpreis auswirken
Dow schliesst mit kleinem Minus -- SMI und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig im Plus
Swiss Re-Aktie fester: Katastrophenanleihe im Umfang von 775 Millionen US-Dollar platziert
Scheidender UBS-Chef Ermotti erwartet keine Übernahme durch ausländische Bank - UBS-Aktie etwas fester
China als Schlüssel zum "Supercycle": Darum ist Apples neues 5G iPhone so wichtig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst mit kleinem Minus -- SMI und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig im Plus
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag dieser Woche zurückhaltend. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim deutschen Leitindex wurden am Freitag Zuschläge verbucht. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren vor dem Wochenende vor allem Pluszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit