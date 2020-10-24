SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating the Following Companies; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - CEIX, GLIBA

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating:

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with CONSOL Coal Resources LP. Under the merger agreement, CONSOL Energy will acquire all of the outstanding CCR common units that it does not already own at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.73 shares of CONSOL Energy common stock for each publicly held CCR common unit. CONSOL Energy will issue approximately 8.0 million shares in connection with the proposed transaction, representing approximately 22.2% of the total CONSOL Energy shares that will be outstanding on a pro forma basis. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/consol-energy-inc-ceix-stock-merger-coal-resources/.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Liberty Broadband Corporation. Visit our website to learn more and participate in an action: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/gci-liberty-inc-gliba-stock-merger-liberty-broadband-technologies/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-is-investigating-the-following-companies-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm--ceix-gliba-301159147.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP