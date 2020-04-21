21.04.2020 04:08:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Sale of These Companies; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI)
The investigation concerns whether Texas Capital and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Texas Capital to Independent Bank Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Texas Capital shareholders will receive 1.0311 shares of Independent Bank for each Texas Capital share they own. If you are a Texas Capital shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/texas-capital-bancshares-inc-tcbi-stock-merger-independent-bank/.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB)
The investigation concerns whether Franklin Financial and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Franklin Financial to FB Financial for 0.9650 shares of FB Financial common stock and $2.00 in cash for each share of Franklin Financial. If you are a Franklin Financial shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/franklin-financial-network-inc-fsb-stock-merger-fb-financial/.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB)
The investigation concerns whether Opus Bank and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Opus Bank to Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. If you are an Opus Bank shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/opus-bank-opb-stock-merger-pacific-premier/.

FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG)
The investigation concerns whether FGL Holdings and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of FGL Holdings to Fidelity National Financial, Inc. If you are an FGL Holdings shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/fgl-holdings-fg-stock-merger-fidelity-national/.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

