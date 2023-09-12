|
13.09.2023 00:45:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates SMMF, RPT, HT
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF)'s sale to Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. for 0.5043 shares of Burke & Herbert common stock for each share of Summit common stock. If you are a Summit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT)'s sale to Kimco Realty for 0.6049 of a newly-issued Kimco share for each RPT share. At closing, RPT shareholders are expected to own approximately 8% of the combined company. If you are a RPT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT)'s sale to affiliates of KSL Capital Partners, LLC for $10.00 per share. If you are a Hersha shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
