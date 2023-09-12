Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'987 0.1%  SPI 14'457 0.0%  Dow 34'646 -0.1%  DAX 15'716 -0.5%  Euro 0.9591 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'242 -0.3%  Gold 1'914 -0.5%  Bitcoin 23'251 3.8%  Dollar 0.8912 0.0%  Öl 91.9 1.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882NVIDIA994529Apple908440DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Lonza1384101
Top News
Dan Ives sagt Jahresendrally für Tech-Aktien voraus - Diese beiden Titel sind ganz vorne dabei
Arm-Aktie steht vor IPO: Was Anleger über den Mega-Börsengang des Jahres wissen müssen
Gebühren im Vergleich: Schweizer Anlage-Apps immer noch Nischenprodukte
Fällt die US-Rezession doch aus? Goldman Sachs senkt Prognose
Credit Suisse und Julius Bär im Fokus: Geldwäscheskandal in Singapur - Behörden beschlagnahmen Millionen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Computer Task Group Aktie [Valor: 920201 / ISIN: US2054771025]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.09.2023 00:46:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates RETA, TRHC, VRTV, CTG

Computer Task Group
10.31 USD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA)'s sale to Biogen Inc. for $172.50 per share in cash. If you are a Reata shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC)'s sale to Nautic Partners for $10.50 in cash per share. If you are a Tabula Rasa shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV)'s sale to an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC for $170.00 per share in cash. If you are a Veritiv shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTG)'s sale to Cegeka Groep NV for $10.50 per share in cash. If you are a Computer Task shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-reta-trhc-vrtv-ctg-301925416.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Computer Task Group IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Computer Task Group IncShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen