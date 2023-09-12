Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Decibel Therapeutics Aktie
13.09.2023

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates DBTX, CPRI, CEQP, ESTE

Decibel Therapeutics
5.15 USD 0.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLC (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBTX)'s sale to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Decibel shareholders will receive $4.00 per share in cash and a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling such holders to receive up to $3.50 per share in cash if certain clinical development and regulatory milestones are achieved. If you are a Decibel shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI)'s sale to Tapestry, Inc. for $57.00 per share in cash. If you are a Capri shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP)'s sale to Energy Transfer LP for 2.07 Energy Transfer common units for each Crestwood common unit. Upon closing, Crestwood common unitholders are expected to own approximately 6.5% of Energy Transfer's outstanding common units. If you are a Crestwood shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE)'s sale to Permian Resources Corporation for 1.446 shares of Permian Resources common stock for each share of Earthstone common stock. If you are an Earthstone shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-dbtx-cpri-ceqp-este-301925419.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

