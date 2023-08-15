|
16.08.2023 01:28:00
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CTG, AREN, SOLO
NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTG)'s sale to Cegeka Groep NV for $10.50 per share in cash. If you are a Computer Task shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AREN)'s merger with Bridge Media Networks. If you are an Arena shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO)'s merger with Tevva. Upon the closing of the proposed transaction, ElectraMeccanica shareholders will own 23.5% of the combined company. If you are an ElectraMeccanica shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-ctg-aren-solo-301901676.html
SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP
