19.12.2023 00:30:00

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CSTR, SIX, ROVR

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Halper Sadeh LLP (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTR)'s sale to Old National Bancorp for 1.155 shares of Old National common stock for each share of CapStar common stock. If you are a CapStar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX)'s sale to Cedar Fair for 0.5800 shares of common stock in the new combined company for each Six Flags share. Following the close of the proposed transaction, Six Flags shareholders will own approximately 48.8% of the combined company. If you are a Six Flags shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR)'s sale to affiliates of Blackstone Inc. for $11.00 per share in cash. If you are a Rover shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-cstr-six-rovr-302018282.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

