07.11.2020 04:17:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TOTA, GMHI, HCAC, and GHIV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ: TOTA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ: TOTA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. ("Clene").  Under the terms of the agreement, Tottenham will acquire Clene through a reverse merger that will result in Clene becoming a publicly-traded company.  Additionally, Clene shareholders will be entitled to receive earn-out consideration of up to an additional 8.33 million shares of the newly combined company's common stock, subject to the new company achieving certain milestones.  If you own TOTA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tottenham-acquisition-i-limited/

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ: GMHI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ: GMHI) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Luminar Technologies, Inc ("Luminar").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, GMHI will acquire Luminar through a reverse merger, with Luminar surviving as a publicly-traded company.  If you own GMHI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gores-metropoulos-inc/   

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Canoo Holdings Ltd. ("Canoo").  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, HCAC will acquire Canoo through a reverse merger that will result in Canoo becoming a publicly-traded company.  If you own HCAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/hennessy-capital-acquisition-corp-iv/  

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHIV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHIV) in connection with the company's proposed merger with United Wholesale Mortgage ("United Wholesale").  Under the terms of the agreement, GHIV will acquire United Wholesale through a reverse merger that will result in United Wholesale becoming a publicly-listed company.  If you own GHIV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ghiv/

