08.03.2021 22:40:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TCF, LDKB, WIFI, and PBCT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) in connection with the proposed stock-for-stock merger of the company with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ("Huntington"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TCF shareholders will receive 3.0028 shares of Huntington common stock for each share of TCF that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $48.74 based upon Huntington'sMarch 5, 2021 closing price of $16.23. If you own TCF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/tcf/ 

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: LDKB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: LDKB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. ("Fidelity"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, LDKB shareholders will receive $3.26 in cash and 0.272 shares of Fidelity common stock for each LDKB share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $18.90 based upon Fidelity's March 5, 2021 closing price of $57.50. If you own LDKB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ldkb/

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Digital Colony Management, LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, WIFI shareholders will receive $14.00 in cash for each WIFI share that they own. If you own WIFI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/wifi 

People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PBCT shareholders will receive 0.118 of a share of M&T common stock for each PBCT share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $18.45 based upon M&T's March 5, 2021 closing share price of $156.35. If you own PBCT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pbct/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-tcf-ldkb-wifi-and-pbct-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301242678.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Die steigenden Zinsen haben die Märkte zuletzt belastet. Ob das so bleibt und was in dieser Handelswoche im Fokus stehen wird erfahren Sie im Marktupdate von Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.  

Zinsen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

pagehit