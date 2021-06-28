SMI 12’009 0.1%  SPI 15’419 0.0%  Dow 34’249 -0.5%  DAX 15’554 -0.3%  Euro 1.0966 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’090 -0.8%  Gold 1’779 0.4%  Bitcoin 31’459 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9192 0.2%  Öl 74.6 -1.9% 
Domtar Aktie [Valor: 10247929 / ISIN: US2575592033]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.06.2021 20:57:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SPRT, MNR, UFS, and SOLY Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Domtar
49.48 CHF -0.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ("Greenidge").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, SPRT shareholders will receive approximately 0.124 shares of Class A common stock of Greenidge for each SPRT share they own.  If you own SPRT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/sprt/

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Equity Commonwealth ("Equity").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, MNR shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity common stock for each MNR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $17.93 based upon Equity's June 25, 2021 closing price of $26.76.  If you own MNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/mnr/

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by privately held Canadian paper manufacturer Paper Excellence.  Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $55.00 per share in cash for each share of UFS common stock that they hold.  If you own UFS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ufs/

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Inc. company.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, SOLY shareholders will receive $22.60 in cash for each SOLY share that they own.  If you own SOLY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/soly/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-sprt-mnr-ufs-and-soly-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301321183.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

﻿

Nachrichten zu Domtar Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

11:53 Anpfiff zur zweiten Halbzeit
09:29 SMI kämpft mit 12.000er-Marke
25.06.21 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV
25.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna, Novavax
25.06.21 Lyxor: Sind grüne Anleihen einen Aufpreis wert?
25.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs bis heute zeichnen
24.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Leonteq AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
24.06.21 Marktüberblick: Brenntag nach Zukauf gesucht
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien könnten die Gewinner des Wasserstoff-Booms werden
Polyphor-Aktie zum Handelsschluss implodiert: Polyphor erleidet Forschungsrückschlag und überdenkt eigene Zukunft
UBS-Aktie schliesst tiefer: Französisches Gericht weist Beschwerde ab - Hamers sieht Nachholbedarf beim Strukturwandel - Heimarbeit für Mitarbeiter auch nach Corona
US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst wenig verändert DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich tiefer
"Unaufhaltsame" Trends: Hier sehen Citi-Experten starke Wachstums-Chancen
Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Enspryng-Medikament - Roche-Aktie gefragt
Entlang der Seidenstrasse: Tesla präsentiert längste Supercharger-Route in China
United steht offenbar vor Bestellung von über 200 Flugzeugen - United-Aktie gibt ab
Idorsia-Aktie im Plus: Idorsia startet Phase-III-Zulassungsstudie mit Selatogrel bei Herzinfarkt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 25: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit