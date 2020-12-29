SMI 10’600 1.8%  SPI 13’212 1.7%  Dow 30’404 0.7%  DAX 13’790 1.5%  Euro 1.0859 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’575 0.9%  Gold 1’873 -1.9%  Bitcoin 23’857 2.2%  Dollar 0.8893 0.0%  Öl 51.0 -0.7% 
29.12.2020 03:15:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SFBK, EV, WDR, and CBLI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

SFB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: SFBK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SFB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: SFBK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of SFBK by Community First Bancorporation.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, SFBK shareholders will receive $33.00 in cash for each SFBK share that they own.  If you own SFBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/sfbk/   

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Morgan Stanley.  Under the terms of the agreement, EV shareholders will receive $28.25 and 0.5833 shares of Morgan Stanley common stock for each share of EV held, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $67.94 based upon Morgan Stanley's December 28, 2020 closing price of $68.05.  If you own EV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/ev/

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Macquarie Asset Management.  Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $25.00 in cash for each share of WDR common stock that they hold.  If you own WDR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/news/wdr/

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Cytocom, Inc.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one newly-combined entity that will continue to trade publicly.  If you own CBLI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:   https://weisslawllp.com/cbli/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-sfbk-ev-wdr-and-cbli-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301198846.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

