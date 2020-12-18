SMI 10’540 0.8%  SPI 13’113 0.8%  Dow 30’303 0.5%  DAX 13’667 0.8%  Euro 1.0850 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’561 0.5%  Gold 1’886 1.1%  Bitcoin 20’366 7.9%  Dollar 0.8843 0.0%  Öl 51.5 0.6% 

18.12.2020 05:02:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SFBK, ACAM, CBLI, and UROV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

SFB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: SFBK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SFB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: SFBK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of SFBK by Community First Bancorporation.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, SFBK shareholders will receive $33.00 in cash for each SFBK share that they own.  If you own SFBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/sfbk/   

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACAM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACAM) in connection with the company's proposed merger with CarLotz, Inc. ("CarLotz").  Under the terms of the agreement, ACAM will acquire CarLotz through a reverse merger that will result in CarLotz becoming a public company.  If you own ACAM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/acam/    

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Cytocom, Inc.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one newly-combined entity that will continue to trade publicly.  If you own CBLI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:   https://weisslawllp.com/cbli/

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., UROV's majority shareholder that currently owns 72% of the company's outstanding common shares.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive only $16.25 in cash for each share of UROV common stock that they own.   If you own UROV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/urov/  

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-sfbk-acam-cbli-and-urov-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301195757.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

pagehit