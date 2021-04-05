SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds RMBL, STAY, GNMK, and SLGG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) in connection with the company's acquisition of privately-held RideNow Powersports ("RideNow"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, RMBL will combine with up to 46 entities operating under the RideNow brand for a total consideration of up to $575.4 million, consisting of $400.4 million of cash and approximately 5.8 million shares of RMBL class B stock. If you own RMBL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/rmbl/

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company and its paired-share REIT, ESH Hospitality, Inc., by funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, STAY shareholders will receive $19.50 in cash for each share of STAY common stock that they hold. If you own STAY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/stay/

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Roche Holdings, Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the company's shareholders will receive $24.05 for each share of GNMK that they hold. If you own GNMK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gnmk/

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) in connection with the company's acquisition of privately-held Mobcrush Streaming, Inc. ("Mobcrush"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, current holders of Mobcrush common and preferred stock will receive 0.528 shares of the company's common stock for each share of Mobcrush that they hold, which will result in SLGG issuing approximately 12.5 million new shares to current Mobcrush stockholders. If you own SLGG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/slgg/

