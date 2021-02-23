SMI 10’602 -0.9%  SPI 13’251 -1.1%  Dow 31’528 0.0%  DAX 13’865 -0.6%  Euro 1.0993 0.9%  EStoxx50 3’689 -0.3%  Gold 1’804 -0.3%  Bitcoin 41’160 -15.3%  Dollar 0.9052 1.0%  Öl 65.6 -0.3% 
23.02.2021 21:40:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds RBC, AEGN, APEX, and PTVCA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) in connection with the company's proposed combination with Rexnord Corporation's ("Rexnord") process & motion control business ("PMC Business").  Under the terms of agreement, Rexnord will separate its PMC Business by way of a tax-free spin-off to Rexnord shareholders and then immediately combine it with RBC in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction.  RBC shareholders will own 61.4% and Rexnord will own 38.6% of the combined entity.  If you own RBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/rbc/   

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by New Mountain Capital, L.L.C.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, AEGN shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of AEGN common stock that they hold.  If you own AEGN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/aegn/ 

Apex Global Brands Inc. (OTC: APEX) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Apex Global Brands Inc. (OTC: APEX) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Galaxy Universal LLC.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, APEX shareholders will receive only $2.00 in cash for each share of APEX common stock that they hold.  If you own APEX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/apex/   

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Progressive Corporation.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, PTVCA shareholders will receive $23.30 in cash for each share of PTVCA common stock that they hold.  If you own PTVCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ptvca/  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-rbc-aegn-apex-and-ptvca-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301233842.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Die Macht des Geldes: hat der private Anleger über die letzten Jahre mehr Macht an der Börse gewonnen? Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie wagt einen interessanten Blick auf die Geschehnisse der letzten Wochen bei BX Swiss TV. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, klärt er auf worüber Anleger sich im Klaren sein sollten beim Handel an der Börse.

Die Macht der Privatanleger an der Börse | BX Swiss TV

