30.10.2020 00:40:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PRCP, CBLI, AMAG, and MR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Swedish-based Atlas Copco Group.  Under the terms of the agreement, PRCP shareholders will receive $7.00 in cash for each PRCP share they own.  If you own PRCP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/prcp/    

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Cytocom, Inc. ("Cytocom").  Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one combined entity that will continue to trade publicly.  At closing, Cytocom shareholders will own 61% of the newly-combined company, with CBLI stockholders owning the remaining 39%.  If you own CBLI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:   https://weisslawllp.com/cbli/

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) – URGENT-TENDER OFFER EXPIRES NOVEMBER 12, 2020.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Covis Group S.à r.l.  Under the terms of the agreement, AMAG shareholders will receive $13.75 for each share of AMAG common stock they own.  If you own AMAG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/amag/  

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Southwestern Energy Company ("SWN").  Under the terms of the agreement, MR shareholders will receive 1.8656 shares of SWN for each share of MR common stock that they own, representing implied per-share consideration of approximately $5.32 based upon SWN's October 28, 2020 closing price of $2.85.  If you own MR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/montage-resources-corporation/

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-prcp-cbli-amag-and-mr-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301163542.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

