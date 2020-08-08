08.08.2020 04:28:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MXIM and TORC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Analog Devices, Inc. ("ADI").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, MXIM shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.63 shares of ADI common stock for each MXIM share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $73.55 based upon ADI's August 6, 2020 closing price of $116.74.  If you own MXIM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/maxim-integrated-products-inc/

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held biopharmaceutical company Adicet Bio, Inc. ("Adicet").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, Adicet will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of TORC in an all-stock transaction, with the equityholders of Adicet becoming owners of 75% of the outstanding common stock of TORC upon the close of the merger.  The remaining 25% of the combined surviving company will be owned by former TORC shareholders.  If you own TORC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/restorbio-inc/   

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-mxim-and-torc-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301108680.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 56.26
1.37 %
Sika 205.00
0.69 %
Lonza Grp 571.00
0.56 %
Adecco Group 45.04
0.51 %
CieFinRichemont 57.34
0.49 %
Roche Hldg G 314.20
-0.27 %
The Swatch Grp 192.25
-0.49 %
UBS Group 11.01
-0.63 %
Novartis 75.50
-0.67 %
CS Group 9.95
-0.79 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07.08.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update – August 2020
07.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
07.08.20
Vontobel: derimail - Bis heute in Zeichnung: (Callable) BRCs mit 60% Barriere
07.08.20
SMI nähert sich wieder der 10.000er-Marke
07.08.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Lage bleibt wackelig / EUR/USD – An oberer Trendkanalbegrenzung
06.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Microsoft Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp
06.08.20
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.08.20
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
07.08.20
Schroders: How China’s internet sector is leading the world
06.08.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
mehr
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum verliert der Euro zum Franken deutlich - Türkische Lira auf Rekordtief
Relief: FDA bewilligt RLF-100 zum Inhalieren bei Coronakrankheit - Aktie auf Höhenflug
Blackstone-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Blackstone Resources vermeldet Fortschritte bei Batteriezellen der nächsten Generation
Bund schliesst Impfstoff-Vertrag mit Biotech-Firma Moderna ab - Moderna-Aktie fester
Devisenreserven der SNB sinken im Juli deutlich - SNB-Aktie leichter
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
SMI schliesst zum Wochenende fester --`Dow-Jones schliesst etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen verlustreich ins Wochenende
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tiefer
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO gibt nach
Zukunftsbranche Wasserstoff: Diese Aktien könnten einen Blick wert sein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst zum Wochenende fester --`Dow-Jones schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen verlustreich ins Wochenende
Die US-Märkte sind am letzten Handelstag vor dem Wochenende von Verlusten geprägt. Am heimischen Markt waren am Freitag Gewinne zu beobachten. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich schlussendlich fester. An den asiatischen Börsen herrschte zum Wochenausklang Einigkeit in Bezug auf die Kursrichtung: Es ging klar nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB