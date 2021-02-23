SMI 10’602 -0.9%  SPI 13’251 -1.1%  Dow 31’528 0.0%  DAX 13’865 -0.6%  Euro 1.0993 0.9%  EStoxx50 3’689 -0.3%  Gold 1’804 -0.3%  Bitcoin 41’160 -15.3%  Dollar 0.9052 1.0%  Öl 65.6 -0.3% 
23.02.2021 21:37:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MGLN, SMTX, FLIR, and TCF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Centene Corporation.  Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $95.00 in cash for each share of MGLN common stock that they own.  If you own MGLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/mgln/

SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $6.044 in cash for each share of SMTX common stock that they own.   If you own SMTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/smtx/

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated ("Teledyne").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, FLIR shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $56.58 based upon Teledyne's February 22, 2021 closing price of $398.11.  If you own FLIR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/flir 

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) in connection with the proposed stock-for-stock merger of the company with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ("Huntington").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, TCF shareholders will receive 3.0028 shares of Huntington common stock for each share of TCF that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $46.75 based upon Huntington'sFebruary 22, 2021 closing price of $15.57.  If you own TCF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/tcf/ 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-mgln-smtx-flir-and-tcf-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301233885.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:36 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:32 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Intel Corp
09:50 Vontobel: derimail - Erwacht die Reisebranche aus ihrem Winterschlaf?
08:00 SMI bleibt im Abwärtssog gefangen
07:45 Die Macht der Privatanleger an der Börse | BX Swiss TV
19.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Die Macht des Geldes: hat der private Anleger über die letzten Jahre mehr Macht an der Börse gewonnen? Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie wagt einen interessanten Blick auf die Geschehnisse der letzten Wochen bei BX Swiss TV. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, klärt er auf worüber Anleger sich im Klaren sein sollten beim Handel an der Börse.

Die Macht der Privatanleger an der Börse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kursrutsch nach Rekordhoch: Befindet sich Dogecoin in einer Korrektur oder einem Bärenmarkt?
Kühne+Nagel greift in Asien zu - Mehrere Milliarden Umsatz - Aktie in Grün
Kryptowährungen brechen ein: Bitcoin fällt zeitweise auf 45'000 Dollar
Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI geht mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich unentschlossen
ams bei OSRAM am Ziel: Beherschungsvertrag kann eingetragen werden - ams-Aktie fällt
SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- DAX geht leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich tiefer
UBS will in Paris anscheinend mit Zinsbesteuerungsabkommen argumentieren - UBS-Aktie im Plus
Bitcoinkurs zeitweise unter 50'000 Dollar - auch Ether fällt
Charles Schwab sieht zahlreiche "Mikro-Blasen" am Aktienmarkt
Analysten: So viel ist die GameStop-Aktie tatsächlich wert

Finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit