07.05.2021 23:18:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MDCA, HWCC, WIFI, and NTWN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) in connection with the company's proposed combination with Stagwell Media LP.  Under the terms of the agreement, MDCA's shareholders will receive just 26% of the common equity of the post-transaction entity.  If you own MDCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mdca/

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Omni Cable, LLC ("OmniCable").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, HWCC shareholders will receive $5.30 in cash for each share of HWCC common stock that they hold.  If you own HWCC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/hwcc/

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Digital Colony Management, LLC.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, WIFI shareholders will receive $14.00 in cash for each WIFI share that they own.  If you own WIFI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/wifi 

Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc. (OTC: NTWN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc. (OTC: NTWN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Appgate.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, NTWN will acquire Appgate through a reverse merger that will result in Appgate becoming a publicly traded company.  If you own NTWN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ntwn/

pagehit