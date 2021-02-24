SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds LACQ, GWPH, PRSP, and CMD Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LACQ)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LACQ), in connection with the company's proposed merger with Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, LACQ will acquire Ensysce through a reverse merger that will result in Ensysce becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. If you own LACQ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/lacq/

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company ("Jazz"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Jazz will acquire GWPH in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction for $220.00 per American Depositary Share ("ADS"), in the form of $200.00 in cash and $20.00 in Jazz ordinary shares. If you own GWPH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/gwph/

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Peraton, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PRSP shareholders will receive $29.35 in cash for each share of PRSP common stock that they hold. If you own PRSP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/prsp/

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by STERIS plc ("STERIS"). Under the terms of the agreement, STERIS will acquire CMD in a cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which CMD shareholders will receive $16.93 in cash and 0.33787 of a STERIS ordinary share for each CMD share, representing implied merger consideration of approximately $75.47 based upon STERIS' February 23, 2021 closing price of $173.27. If you own CMD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/cmd/

