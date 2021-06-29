SMI 12’042 0.3%  SPI 15’450 0.2%  Dow 34’292 0.0%  DAX 15’691 0.9%  Euro 1.0961 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’108 0.4%  Gold 1’761 -1.0%  Bitcoin 33’349 5.3%  Dollar 0.9212 0.2%  Öl 75.1 0.6% 
Knoll Aktie [Valor: 1950335 / ISIN: US4989042001]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.06.2021 22:45:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds KNL, DTRC, SBBP, and CNST Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Knoll
25.21 USD -4.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) 
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the company by Herman Miller, Inc. ("MLHR"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KNL shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of MLHR common stock for each KNL share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $26.34 based upon MLHR's June 28, 2021 closing price of $47.95. If you own KNL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/knl/

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTC: DTRC) 
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTC: DTRC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with JR Resources Corp. ("JR Resources"), its largest shareholder. Pursuant to the merger agreement, a new company ("NewCo") will acquire all outstanding securities of JR Resources and DTRC in exchange for securities of NewCo. DTRC shareholders other than JR Resources will receive one share of NewCo common stock for each DTRC share that they hold. If you own DTRC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/dtrc/

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Xeris"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, SBBP shareholders will receive 0.7840 shares of Xeris common stock for each share of SBBP common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $3.51 based upon Xeris' June 28, 2021 closing price of $4.48. If you own SBBP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/sbbp/

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by MorphoSys AG. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer pursuant to which the company's shareholders will receive $34.00 for each share of CNST common stock that they hold. If you own CNST shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cnst/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-knl-dtrc-sbbp-and-cnst-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301322422.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

﻿

Nachrichten zu Knoll Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:00 Von Ausdauer, Geduld und Schlaftabletten.
15:11 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:08 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Goldman Sachs Group Inc
09:40 Marktüberblick: Delta-Variante trübt Stimmung
09:16 Vontobel: derimail - Megatrends: E-Mobilität und Gesundheit
08:20 Corona-Sorgen kehren zurück
25.06.21 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV
25.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna, Novavax
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie schliesst tiefer: Französisches Gericht weist Beschwerde ab - Hamers sieht Nachholbedarf beim Strukturwandel - Heimarbeit für Mitarbeiter auch nach Corona
Crash von Titanium Token - Krypto-Bulle Mark Cuban hart getroffen
Stadler Rail-Aktie schliesst im Minus: RAG Stiftung verkauft 4,5 Millionen Aktien
US-Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst wenig verändert -- DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich tiefer
Dufry, Flughafen Zürich & Co.: Reise-Aktien zum Wochenauftakt unter Druck
Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Enspryng-Medikament - Roche-Aktie gefragt
Buffett spendet weitere Milliarden - tritt aber bei der Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation zurück
US-Börsen gehen leicht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus
Relief Therapeutics übernimmt ausstehende APR-Anteile - Relief-Aktie geht deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel
Polyphor-Aktie zum Handelsschluss implodiert: Polyphor erleidet Forschungsrückschlag und überdenkt eigene Zukunft

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit