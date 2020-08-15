SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds INWK and OTEL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

InnerWorkings, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of InnerWorkings, Inc. in connection with the proposed merger of the company with HH Global Group Limited. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, INWK shareholders will receive $3.00 in cash for each share of INWK that they own. If you own INWK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/innerworkings-inc/

Otelco, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Otelco, Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Oak Hill Capital. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, OTEL shareholders will receive a mere $11.75 in cash for each share of OTEL common stock they own, an amount below OTEL's pre-announcement closing price. If you own OTEL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/otelco-inc/

