05.05.2021 23:57:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds HGV, WBT, SVRH, and DSSI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ("Hilton") (NYSE: HGV) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition of Diamond Resorts International, Inc. ("Diamond") from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "Apollo Funds").  Pursuant to the merger agreement, Hilton will issue 34.5 million shares of common stock valued at $1.4 billion to the Apollo Funds and other Diamond stockholders.  If you own HGV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/hgv/

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Middleby Corporation.  Pursuant to the merger agreement, Welbilt's shareholders will receive 0.1240 shares of Middleby common stock for each share of Welbilt common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $22.14 based upon Middleby's May 4, 2021 closing price of $178.53.  If you own WBT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/wbt/

Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: SVRH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: SVRH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial").  Under the terms of the agreement, SVRH shareholders will receive 0.4116 shares of SmartFinancial for each share of SVRH common stock that they own, representing implied consideration of $9.75 based upon SmartFinancial's May 4, 2021 closing price of $23.68.  If you own SVRH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/svrh/

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by International Seaways, Inc. ("INSW"). Under the terms of the agreement, DSSI shareholders will receive 0.55375 shares of INSW common stock for each share of DSSI common stock that they hold, representing implied consideration of $10.28 based upon INSW's May 4, 2021 closing price of $18.57.  If you own DSSI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/dssi/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-hgv-wbt-svrh-and-dssi-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301285020.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

