SMI 11’121 0.3%  SPI 14’087 0.4%  Dow 33’067 -0.3%  DAX 15’009 1.3%  Euro 1.1041 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’926 1.1%  Gold 1’685 -1.6%  Bitcoin 55’375 2.3%  Dollar 0.9422 0.3%  Öl 64.0 -1.8% 

31.03.2021 00:18:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FLIR and CUB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated ("Teledyne"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FLIR shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $57.16 based upon Teledyne's March 29, 2021 closing price of $406.12. If you own FLIR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/flir

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation, an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of CUB common stock that they hold. If you own CUB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cub/ 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-flir-and-cub-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301259042.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

30.03.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: ABB mit milliardenschweren Aktienrückkäufen - nimmt die Rallye wieder Fahrt auf?
30.03.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
30.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
30.03.21 Credit Suisse belastet
29.03.21 Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV
26.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/7RaE8YYE76M

Die Ereignisse rund um den US-Hedgefonds Archegos Capital sorgen für fallende Kurse bei den Banken. Grundsätzlich ist der Markt jedoch weiterhin im Aufwind. Erfahren Sie mehr dazu im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
Fondsmanager warnt vor Platzen der Tesla-Blase
Relief-Aktie + 21 Prozent: Partner NeuroRx meldet positive Studiendaten für Corona-Mittel Aviptadil
ABB und Amazon Web Services arbeiten an Lösungen für E-Fahrzeugflotten - ABB-Aktie unter Druck
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Minus: CS-Investoren fordern Folgen aus Archegos-Debakel für Verwaltungsrat
Dow Jones beendet Handel im Plus -- SMI geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- DAX zeitweise mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Fed-Chef Powell: Der Bitcoin kann den US-Dollar nicht ersetzen
Wall Street schlussendlich im Minus -- SMI geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 15'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich freundlich
Aktien von Credit Suisse und UBS steigen wieder - Schnäppchenjäger nützen die Gunst der Stunde
Nach GameStop-Hype: Reddit-Nutzer gründen Super-PAC als "Ventil" für Öffentlichkeit

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit