31.03.2021 00:18:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FLIR and CUB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated ("Teledyne"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FLIR shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $57.16 based upon Teledyne's March 29, 2021 closing price of $406.12. If you own FLIR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/flir
Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation, an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of CUB common stock that they hold. If you own CUB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cub/
